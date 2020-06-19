Digital infrastructure found very useful in fighting COVID-19 pandemic: DARPG Secy

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Digital preparedness and digital infrastructure have been found to be very useful in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and in ensuring delivery of public services and telemedicine, said K Shivaji, the Secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

In his valedictory address of a two-day workshop on 'COVID-19 – good governance practices in a pandemic,' delivered virtually on Friday, Shivaji said India adopted a nationwide coherent, coordinated and collective strategy in synergy with all state governments to fight the contagion.

He said that states have adopted diverse but locally suitable and nuanced strategies to curb the spread of the disease, as is evident in the Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha and Maharashtra models.

'Digital preparedness and digital infrastructure have been found to be very useful in fighting the pandemic and in ensuring delivery of public services, dissemination of digital information and telemedicine,' he was quoted in a statement by the Personnel Ministry said.

Shivaji said there has been an unprecedented surge in public grievances during the pandemic, which could be handled in a prompt and decisive manner within a record response rate of three days.

The second day of the workshop witnessed participation from 18 countries and 150 civil servants from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Kenya, Morocco, Nepal, Oman, Somalia, Thailand, Tunisia, Tonga, Sudan and Uzbekistan.

The workshop also included technical sessions on health sector preparedness chaired by former health secretary Sujatha Rao, a session on the Vande Bharat Mission chaired by the CMD of Air India Rajiv Bansal, on district-level best practices chaired by ex-cabinet secretary Ajit Seth, and state-level best practices by DARPG Additional Secretary V Srinivas.

The workshop was jointly conducted by the Ministry of External Affairs, DARPG and National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) with the objective of disseminating India's good governance practices in fighting COVID-19 to Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) countries.

Srinivas, who is also the Director-General of NCGG, said participation in the two-day workshop exceeded expectations and positive reviews were received from all civil servants from various countries who took part in the event. PTI AKV NSD