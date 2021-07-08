Digital India, Skill India tremendously important to shape youth's future: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Digital India and Skill India are two tremendously important pillars that will shape the future prospects of the youth of our country, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the newly appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Speaking to the media after taking charge of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Thursday, Chandrasekhar said he will work to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"It's a great honour and privilege for me to be given an opportunity to serve in this ministry. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving me this opportunity. As we are aware Digital India and Skill India are tremendously important pillars that will shape the future prospects of the youth of our country," he said.

"I'm pleased and privileged to be working with the team at Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development Ministry towards fulfilling to be available to realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and of creating a new India that is prosperous and that creates opportunities for every young Indian in every part of the country," the new minister added.

Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson of BJP Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been appointed as the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and also given the charge of Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology.

The three-time MP was first elected to Rajya Sabha in 2006. He is a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance and the Public Accounts Committee. Chandrasekhar was among the first ones in the Parliament who raised alarm against corruption like 2G Scam in parliament.

He was also a member of the Advisory Committee in the Ministry of Information Technology.

Son of an Indian Airforce Commander, Chandrasekhar holds an MS degree in Computer Science. He also attended an advanced management program in Harvard Business School. In the initial years of his career, he worked as an engineer in Silicon Valley, USA. After returning to India, Chandrasekhar founded BPL Mobile in 1994. (ANI)