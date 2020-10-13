Digital foundation laying event of NHAI projects shows Modi govt's commitment to Kerala's development: MoS Muraleedharan

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday said the digital foundation laying ceremony of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects is a standing example of the commitment of Narendra Modi led-government for Kerala's development.

Gadkari has inaugurated seven major NHAI projects worth Rs 12,692 crore in Kerala and commissioned the four-lane 26.78 km Kazhakuttam-Mukkola Bypass of NH- 66 in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

These projects will pave the way for economic development in the state, said Muraleedharan.

Taking to Twitter, Muraleedharan said: "I am delighted to join Nitin Gadkariji, Minister for Road Transport and Highways at the digital foundation laying ceremony of seven major NHAI projects worth Rs 12,692 cr in Kerala and the commissioning of the four-lane 26.78 km Kazhakuttam-Mukkola Bypass of NH- 66 in Thiruvananthapuram."

"This ceremony is a standing example of the commitment of the Narendra Modi government for the development of Kerala. It fulfils the long-standing demand of the people. Confident that NHAI projects spread over 200 km will pave the way for a new wave of economic development," read his subsequent tweet.

Muraleedharan further expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari among others for the inauguration of these projects.

"I join the people of Kerala in expressing my heartfelt gratitude to Narendra Modiji, Nitin Gadkariji, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Vijay Kumar Singh and Ministry for Road Transport and Highways for various NHAI projects inaugurated and announced today in spite of the difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic," he added. (ANI)