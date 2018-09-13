Digital commerce market to reach Rs 2.37 lakh cr: Report

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Digital commerce in India will reach Rs 2.37 lakh crore by December 2018, a report by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) said here on Thursday.

By the end of 2017, the market stood at Rs 2.04 lakh crore, the report said, adding that online travel industry covered 54 per cent of the total market value last year.

"Online travel industry continues to grow strongly with 54 per cent share while the share of online non-travel has improved over the previous year to reach 46 per cent," the report added.

In December 2017, the share of e-tail was around 36 per cent of the total digital commerce spends, it said. The e-tail sector grew 23 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

According to the report, online utility payments market registered close to 63 per cent growth between 2016 and 2017.

Further, other online services market that includes online bookings for entertainment, online grocery, and online food delivery, was close to Rs 6,060 crore in December 2017.

--IANS

