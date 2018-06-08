Dighe quits as Mumbai coach

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper Sameer Dighe on Friday resigned as Mumbai coach after the side endured a poor domestic season in 2017-18.

Dighe, who was appointed on a one-year deal last year, succeeded former India stumper Chandrakant Pandit, who led Mumbai to two successive Ranji Trophy finals. The Mumbai side last won the title in 2016.

Dighe, who played six Tests and 23 ODIs between 2001-02, cited personal reasons for stepping down from his post.

The MCA's Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) headed by former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar is likely to convene soon to discuss potential replacements ahead of the new season in September.

--IANS

tri/vm