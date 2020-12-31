Digest yearender for domestic stories for month of January, 2020

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Jan 1: Bengaluru: ISRO on Wednesday announced that the launch of country's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 may happen next year and said four from the Indian Air Force have been selected for the ambitious Gaganyaan programme, whose astronaut training would commence soon in Russia.

Jan 2: Srinagar/Jammu: After initial hiccups, broadband internet services were restored in 80 government hospitals and nursing homes in Kashmir, officials said, a move which is being seen as a big relief for patients and healthcare professionals in the Valley.

Jan 3: Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on young scientists of India to 'Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper,' and said these four steps would lead our country towards faster development.

Jan 4: Kota (Rajasthan): Criticising his government over the deaths of 107 children in Kota's state-run JK Lon Hospital, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday said their response to the infant deaths could have been more sensitive.

Jan 5: New Delhi: Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

Jan 6: New Delhi: The attack on students and teachers at the Jawarharlal Nehru University by unidentified goons triggered protests across India on Monday as the clamour grew for the resignation of the vice chancellor who is being blamed for inaction during the violence that left 34 people injured.

Jan 7: New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday issued death warrants against all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case and ordered they be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, over seven years after the brutal crime sparked outrage and anger across the country.

Jan 8: New Delhi: Banking and transport services were disrupted and normal life impacted in some parts of the country on Wednesday as tens of thousands of workers affiliated to Left and Congress-backed trade unions led a strike to protest the union government's economic policies.

Jan 9: Mumbai: Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, wanted in several cases of extortion and attempt to murder, has been arrested by the Mumbai police's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) after being on the run for two decades, a top official said on Thursday.

Jan 10: New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday claimed that nine students seven of whom are from Left leaning bodies including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were identified as suspects in the violence in the varsity campus but did not name any group yet for the brutal attack by masked goons on students and teachers that left 36 injured.

Jan 11: New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday demanded immediate withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and stopping forthwith the process of National Population Register, accusing the government of using brute majority to impose its 'divisive' and 'discriminatory' agenda.

Jan 12: Srinagar: A senior police officer, posted with the strategic anti-hijacking team at Srinagar airport, was arrested along with two terrorists whom he was ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley, a top police officer said here on Sunday.

Jan 13: New Delhi: Captain Tania Shergill, an officer with Army's Corps of Signals, will be the first woman parade adjutant for the Republic Day parade, sources said on Monday.

Jan 14: New Delhi: Battle lines were being drawn in Delhi for the February 8 assembly election as the AAP on Tuesday declared its candidates for all 70 seats, and the nomination process started with three hopefuls filing their papers.

Jan 15: New Delhi: The four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case will not be hanged on January 22 as scheduled with the Delhi government on Wednesday telling the High Court that the execution has to be postponed in view of the pendency of a mercy petition by one of them.

Jan 16: New Delhi: The CBI has registered a case of cheating and corruption against Adani Enterprises and a former chairman and an ex-managing director of multi-state cooperative NCCF for alleged irregularities in selecting a company for a tender to supply coal to power stations in Andhra Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

Jan 17: Bengaluru: India's communication satellite GSAT-30, aimed at providing high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services, was successfully launched onboard Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana early on Friday.

Jan 18: Indore (MP): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that the goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024 was 'difficult but not impossible'.

Jan 19: Ahmedabad/Srinagar: NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat has courted controversy with his remarks that shutdown of Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 did not have any significant effect on its economy as people there only use Internet for 'watching dirty films'.

Jan 20: New Delhi: Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday was elected unopposed as the BJP's national president, taking over the reins from Amit Shah whose tenure of five-and-a-half years saw the party turning into a formidable election-winning machinery despite occasional setbacks.

Jan 21: New Delhi: The Civil Aviation Ministry has directed seven airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata to make arrangements for screening of passengers arriving from China in the wake of outbreak of an infection caused by a new strain of virus there.

Jan 22: New Delhi: There is no role for any third party on the Kashmir issue, government sources asserted on Wednesday in response to US President Donald Trump's fresh offer to 'help' India and Pakistan resolve the lingering dispute.

Jan 23: New Delhi: Ahead of a possible India visit of US President Donald Trump, who again offered to 'help' in resolving the Kashmir issue, New Delhi on Thursday categorically ruled out any role for a third party, asserting that any issue between India and Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally.

Jan 24: New Delhi: Three persons who returned from China have been kept under observation after they were screened for novel coronavirus infection even though no positive case has been detected in the country so far, the Union Health ministry said on Friday.

Jan 25: New Delhi: Former union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes, Olympian boxer Mary Kom and former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Jugnauth were among seven prominent personalities awarded the Padma Vibhushan on Saturday, the Home Ministry announced.

Jan 26: Thiruvananthapuram: A 620-km-long human chain from the northern part of Kerala to the south was formed on Sunday, Republic day, by the ruling CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front, demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Jan 27: New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: The Centre on Monday decided to take steps for possible evacuation of over 250 Indians from Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, and announced a raft of precautionary measures to deal with suspected cases.

Jan 28: Jehanabad: Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam, on the run after sedition charges were slapped against him for allegedly making inflammatory speeches, was on Tuesday arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad district where a court handed him over to a Delhi police team on transit remand.

Jan 29: New Delhi: The only two Indian carriers that fly to China -- IndiGo and Air India-- on Wednesday announced suspension of most of their flights to that country, while India has requested China for permission to operate two flights to bring back its nationals from Hubei province which has been sealed after the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Jan 30: New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: India reported its first case of the Coronavirus in Kerala on Thursday and the patient has been kept in an isolation ward, the state health minister said even as the government stepped up its efforts to detect and prevent the spread of the virus that has killed at least 170 people and infected more that 7,700 in China.

New Delhi: The four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case will not be hanged on Saturday as scheduled after a Delhi court postponed their execution indefinitely giving the condemned prisoners a reprieve for the second time in two weeks.