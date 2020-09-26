Digest for international stories for week Sept 19 - Sept 25, 2020

Saturday Kathmandu: India has handed over two modern trains to Nepal that would run between Jaynagar in Bihar and Kurtha in Dhanusa district from mid-December, marking the beginning of the first broad-gauge railway service in the Himalayan nation, officials said on Saturday.

Washington: US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the history-making jurist, feminist icon and a champion of women's rights and social justice, has died of cancer at the age of 87.

Beijing: China on Saturday said it was resolutely opposed to the US’ move of blocking downloads of WeChat and TikTok apps and warned counter measures to protect the interest of Chinese companies.

Sunday Islamabad: Pakistan’s deposed premier Nawaz Sharif on Sunday staged a political comeback by criticising the powerful Army and said the Opposition was not against Prime Minister Imran Khan but against those who brought an 'inefficient' man to power.

Male: India has provided financial assistance of USD 250 million to the Maldives to help it mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian embassy here said on Sunday.

Washington/Beijing: US President Donald Trump has announced a proposed deal on TikTok involving two American companies - Oracle and Walmart - that would allow the US operations of the Chinese video sharing application, which was placed on a ban list due to security concerns.

Monday Gaborone: The sudden deaths of some 330 elephants in northwestern Botswana earlier this year may have occurred because they drank water contaminated by toxic blue-green algae, the government announced Monday.

Islamabad: Demanding Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's immediate resignation, the country's major Opposition parties have launched an alliance to hold a countrywide protest movement to oust his government.

Kathmandu: Ang Rita Sherpa, the legendary Nepalese mountaineer who scaled the world's highest mountain peak, Mt Everest, 10 times without bottled oxygen, died here on Monday at the age of 72, the country's Mountaineering Association said.

Tuesday United Nations: Chinese President Xi Jinping says his country will aim to stop pumping additional carbon dioxide, the main global warming gas, into the atmosphere by 2060.

Washington: The US death toll from the coronavirus topped 200,000 on Tuesday, a figure unimaginable eight months ago when the scourge first reached the world's richest nation with its sparkling laboratories, top-flight scientists and stockpiles of medicines and emergency supplies.

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin argued on Tuesday that ending “illegitimate sanctions” against countries like his could boost the coronavirus-hit global economy and create jobs, using his annual speech at the UN General Assembly to stress the need for multilateral cooperation against the pandemic.

Wednesday Beijing: China on Wednesday lifted its ban on valid visas imposed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and said that foreign nationals holding Chinese residence permits in three categories are allowed to enter the country from September 28 without obtaining new visas.

United Nations: Impacted by disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, India's economy is forecast to contract by 5.9 per cent in 2020, the UN has said in a report, warning that while growth will rebound next year, the contraction is likely to translate into a permanent income loss.

Dubai: Saudi Arabia's King Salman made a rare address to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, using the moment to highlight the foundational notions of his regime — his steadfast commitment to the Palestinians, his stature as custodian of Islam's holiest sites and his assertion that Iran is responsible for much of the region's instability.

Thursday Rome: The powerful head of the Vatican's saint-making office, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, resigned on Thursday from the post and renounced his rights as a cardinal amid a financial scandal that has reportedly implicated him indirectly.

Islamabad: Pakistan has announced that the once-postponed election for the legislative assembly of Gilgit-Baltistan will be held on November 15, amidst India's objection to Islamabad's moves in the strategically-located region.

New York: Sir Harold Evans, the charismatic publisher, author and muckraker who was a bold-faced name for decades for exposing wrongdoing in 1960s London to publishing such 1990s best-sellers as “Primary Colors,' has died, his wife said Thursday. He was 92.

