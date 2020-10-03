Digest for international stories for week Sept 26 - Oct 2, 2020

Saturday United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday strongly pressed for reforms in the United Nations and asked how long India would be 'kept out of the decision-making structures' of the global body, even as he raised questions on UN's 'effective response' in combating the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the world.

London: Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani has told a UK court that suggestions of his lavish tastes are speculative because his lifestyle is 'very disciplined' as he gave evidence in a dispute involving a loan agreement with three Chinese banks.

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia's 7-month-old ruling alliance triumphed Saturday in its first electoral test in eastern Sabah state, a major victory for embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin amid challenges to his leadership.

Sunday Yerevan (Armenia): Fighting erupted anew Sunday between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh and a top territorial official said 16 people were killed and more than 100 wounded, while Azerbaijan's president said his military has suffered losses.

Peshawar: The provincial government in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has decided to purchase the ancestral houses of legendary Bollywood actors Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar to conserve the historic buildings which are in dilapidated condition and facing demolition threat.

Washington: US President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court to fill up the vacancy following the death of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Monday Lahore/Islamabad: Pakistan's Leader of the Opposition and PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif was arrested in Lahore while an anti-corruption court in Islamabad indicted former president Asif Ali Zardari in a money laundering case on Monday, days before joint Opposition's planned protests to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Washington: Donald Trump paid just USD 750 in federal income taxes in the year he was elected US president and also in his first year in the White House, according to a media report, which also said that he or his companies paid USD 145,400 taxes in India in 2017.

Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Monday barred the Sindh government from releasing British-born al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three aides - the main accused in the abduction and murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.

Tuesday Dubai: Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, the ruler of Kuwait who drew on his decades as the oil-rich nation's top diplomat to push for closer ties to Iraq after the 1990 Gulf War and solutions to other regional crises, died Tuesday. He was 91.

London: The number of fatalities as a result of COVID-19 have registered a rise for the second consecutive week across England and Wales, from 99 to 139, according to official statistics released on Tuesday.

Beijing: China on Tuesday voiced its opposition to India undertaking infrastructure development for military purposes in the border areas of Ladakh, and maintained that both countries should avoid any activities that might complicate the situation upsetting the consensus reached between them to ease the situation.

Wednesday Washington: US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden fiercely clashed over a number of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, racism, economy and climate, during the first presidential debate, marked by angry interruptions and bitter accusations.

Beijing: The New Development Bank (NDB) of the BRICS countries has approved USD 241 million loan for Mumbai Metro and USD 500 million for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Project.

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked relevant authorities to take steps to bring back PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif from London and to ensure that he faces the corruption cases pending against him in the courts, according to a media report on Wednesday.

Thursday Islamabad: A Pakistan anti-corruption court on Thursday ordered the seizure of assets of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his failure to appear in the Toshakhana graft case, days after he was declared an absconder in the matter that allegedly caused a heavy loss to the national exchequer. By Sajjad Hussain Berlin: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is recovering in Germany after being poisoned in Russia by a nerve agent, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being behind the attack in comments released Thursday.

