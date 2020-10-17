Digest for international stories for week Oct 10 - Oct 16, 2020

Saturday Moscow: Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a Russia-brokered cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting on Saturday, but immediately accused each other of derailing the deal intended to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist region in more than a quarter-century.

Karachi: For the first time, Pakistan's two major Opposition parties have come out openly against the country's powerful military, accusing it of rigging the 2018 elections that brought Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party to power.

Washington: China has amassed 60,000 troops on India's northern border, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said as he hit out at Beijing for its 'bad behaviour' and the threats it poses to the Quad countries.

Sunday Washington: US President Donald Trump is no longer considered a transmission risk to others, the White House Physician has said, as the president held an in-person event on the White House lawns for the first time since contracting the COVID-19 disease.

London: One of the UK’s senior-most government medical advisers on Sunday warned that the country was running into a headwind with the number of coronavirus infections at a “tipping point” similar to the one back in March, when Britain went into a national lockdown. By Aditi Khanna Phnom Penh (Cambodia): Flooding in Cambodia has killed at least 11 people since the beginning of the month, a disaster official said on Sunday.

Monday Stockholm: Two American economists won the Nobel Prize for improving how auctions work, research that underlies much of today's economy - from the way Google sells advertising to the way telecoms companies acquire airwaves from the government.

Houston: Seattle-based technology giant Microsoft has decided to expand its work-from-home policy and make it permanent for some workers.

Dhaka: Bangladesh's Cabinet on Monday approved an amendment to introduce the death penalty for rape cases after a series of recent sexual assaults sparked nationwide protests.

Tuesday Washington: The Indian economy, severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is projected to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

Dubai: A total of 49 Indians, who were stranded for several months in the UAE after being abandoned by their employers, have been repatriated after the Indian mission here helped them secure their passports and security deposits from two companies, a media report said on Tuesday.

Geneva: Governments across Europe are ratcheting up restrictions in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus as the continent recorded its highest weekly number of new infections since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday Washington: India's public debt ratio, which remarkably remained stable at around 70 per cent of the GDP since 1991, is projected to jump by 17 percentage points to nearly 90 per cent because of increase in public spending due to COVID-19, the IMF said on Wednesday.

Jerusalem: India on Wednesday contributed USD one million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East to support Palestinian refugees who have been facing extreme challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a move hailed by the UN body as 'timely help'. Islamabad/United Nations: Pakistan along with China, Russia and Cuba won seats on the UN Human Rights Council despite strong opposition from activist groups over their abysmal human rights records.

Thursday Mosow: Kyrgyzstan's embattled president said Thursday he was resigning following protests over a disputed parliamentary election, the third time in 15 years that a leader of the Central Asian country has been ousted by a popular uprising.

London: The UK capital, London, and its bordering county of Essex, currently in Tier 1 'medium' coronavirus risk level, will be moved to Tier 2 “high” risk level of restrictions from Saturday as infection rates continue to surge in these areas, the government announced on Thursday.

Washington: The world is experiencing one of the deepest recessions since the Great Depression in the 1930s owing to the novel coronavirus, World Bank President David Malpass has said, terming the COVID-19 pandemic a 'catastrophic event' for many developing and the poorest countries.

