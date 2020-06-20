Digest for international stories for week Jun 13 - Jun 19, 2020

Saturday Beijing: With 46 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in the last three days in Beijing after a period of lull, officials in the Chinese capital have initiated 'wartime' measures, focusing on a wholesale food market where the new cluster of infections were reported from.

Kathmandu: In a snub to India, Nepal's Parliament on Saturday unanimously voted to amend the Constitution to update the country's new political map, laying claim over three strategically key areas along the border with it.

Seoul: The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened military action against South Korea as she bashed Seoul on Saturday over declining bilateral relations and its inability to stop activists from floating anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.

Sunday Kathmandu: Nepal Parliament's upper house on Sunday endorsed a proposal to discuss the Constitution amendment bill to update the country’s new political map that includes three strategically key Indian territories, a day after the lower house unanimously voted in favour of the bill.

Beijing: The death toll in the oil tanker explosion in east China's Zhejiang Province has risen to 19, the local authorities said on Sunday.

Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said that shielding the people from the coronavirus and maintaining normal economic activities in the country simultaneously is like a 'war', a day after the deadly disease seems to have contributed to the death of a minister.

Monday Washington: For the fourth time in its history, the Oscars are being postponed. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network said Monday that the 93rd Academy Awards will now be held April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned because of the pandemic's effects on the movie industry.

Washington: The US food and drug regulatory body on Monday withdrew the emergency use authorisation of anti-malarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19 patients after concluding that they may not be effective to cure the virus infections and lead to greater risks than any potential benefits.

New York: Stocks are sinking again Monday on fears that new waves of coronavirus infections could derail the economic recovery that Wall Street was sure was on the way.

Tuesday Beijing: China's official media on Tuesday quoted the Chinese military as claiming that it 'always' owned sovereignty over the Galwan Valley region and alleged that 'provocative attacks' launched by the Indian troops resulted in 'severe clashes and casualties.' Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order encouraging police departments to adopt best practices and 'highest professional standards' amid calls for police reforms following nationwide protests over the brutal killing of African-American George Floyd in police custody.

London: Low doses of the steroid dexamethasone can reduce deaths by one-third in severely affected COVID-19 patients, according to researchers who assessed the performance of the inexpensive drug in more than 2,100 people.

Wednesday United Nations: India was elected as non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council for a two-year term on Wednesday, winning 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly.

Beijing: Beijing moved on a war footing on Wednesday, cancelling hundreds of domestic flights and trains while ramping up the mass testing of 90,000 people to stem the spread of the coronavirus, as the city reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 137. By K J M Varma Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday and they agreed to 'cool down' tensions on the ground 'as soon as possible' and maintain peace and tranquillity in the border area under the agreement reached between the two countries, an official statement said here.

Thursday Kathmandu/New Delhi: Nepal on Thursday completed the process of redrawing the country's political map through a Constitutional amendment, incorporating three strategically important Indian areas in a move that could severely jolt bilateral relations.

Beijing: China's legislature on Thursday passed a draft of a national security bill for Hong Kong that has been strongly criticized as undermining the semi-autonomous territory's legal and political institutions.

