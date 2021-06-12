Digest for international stories for week Jun 5 - Jun 12, 2021

Saturday London: The Group of Seven wealthy democracies agreed Saturday to support a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% in order to deter multinational companies from avoiding taxes by stashing profits in low-rate countries.

Colombo: Torrential rains battered Sri Lanka on Saturday, resulting in flooding, mudslides, and the death of six people, while fives others were reported missing, officials said.

St. Petersburg (Russia): Asserting that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are 'very responsible' leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said they both are capable of solving Sino-India issues, and cautioned against any interference from 'extra-regional power' in the process.

Sunday Berlin: Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives handily batted away a challenge from the far right in a state election Sunday that was seen as the last big test for Germany's political parties before a national vote in September.

Kathmandu: A new Constitutional Bench of the Nepal Supreme Court was formed on Sunday to hear a bunch of petitions against the May 22 dissolution of the House of Representatives by the President after differences among justices over its composition delayed the crucial hearing to end the political crisis in the country.

Beijing: China has authorised the emergency use of CoronaVac, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Chinese firm Sinovac, for children aged between 3 and 17 years, Sinovac Chairman Yin Weidong said.

Monday Karachi: An express train rammed into derailed coaches of another train, killing up to 51 people and injuring over 100 others in Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Monday, forcing authorities to call in the Army and paramilitary forces for rescue and relief operations in one of the worst rail accidents in the country in recent years.

United Nations: Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid was on Monday overwhelmingly elected as President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, garnering 143 votes out of the 191 ballots cast.

Washington: Jeff Bezos will ride his own rocket into space next month, joining the first crew to fly in a Blue Origin capsule.

Tuesday United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is all set to be re-elected as chief of the world body on June 18 after the powerful Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution recommending his name to the General Assembly for a second five-year term beginning January 1, 2022.

Washington: The World Bank on Tuesday slashed its 2021-22 GDP growth forecast for the Indian economy to 8.3 per cent from 10.1 per cent estimated in April, saying economic recovery is being hampered by the devastating second wave of coronavirus infections.

United Nations: India has been elected to the Economic and Social Council, one of the six main organs of the United Nations, for the 2022-24 term.

Wednesday Washington: The US will buy 500 million more doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to share through the global COVAX alliance for donation to 92 lower income countries and the African Union over the next year, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Washington/Beijing: The US Senate has passed a rare bipartisan legislative package aimed at improving the country's economic competition with China by investing billions of dollars in science and technology and holding Beijing accountable for its predatory tactics.

Kathmandu: Nepal's Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to the Office of the President, the Office of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers on the dissolution of the House of Representatives and sought a reply within 15 days.

Thursday London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden, who met for more than an hour in Cornwall on Thursday, signed a new Atlantic Charter building on the 'commitments and aspirations' set out 80 years ago by their predecessors Winston Churchill and Franklin D Roosevelt.

Islamabad: A Muslim cleric in northwest Pakistan has been arrested under the tough anti-terrorism act for threatening to kill Malala Yousafzai in a suicide attack and instigating people against the Nobel Laureate for her recent comments on marriage, police said.

Bangkok: A well-known senior Buddhist monk was among at least 12 people who died when a plane belonging to Myanmar's military crashed Thursday in the country's central Mandalay region, state media reported.

Friday New York: One of the country's most esteemed novelists, Louise Erdrich, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction for “The Night Watchman.” Carbis Bay: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted world leaders on a wooden boardwalk atop the freshly raked sand of Carbis Bay to open the Group of Seven summit Friday, offering elbow bumps to dignitaries gathering for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

United Nations: Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates were elected unopposed to the powerful UN Security Council on Friday as non-permanent members for the 2022-23 term. MAH MAH