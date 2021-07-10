Digest for international stories for week July 3 - July 9, 2021

Saturday United Nations/Geneva: The world is in a very 'dangerous period' of the COVID-19 pandemic compounded by more transmissible variants like Delta, which is continuing to evolve and mutate, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned.

Rio de Janeiro: A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has authorised a criminal investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro's response to allegations of potential corruption within his Health Ministry involving a vaccine deal.

Tehran: Iran's sole nuclear power plant is back online following an emergency shutdown two weeks ago, state TV reported Saturday.

Sunday Manila: A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying combat troops assigned to fight Muslim militants crashed and exploded while landing in the south Sunday, killing at least 42 army soldiers on board and three civilians on the ground in one of worst disasters in the air force's history.

Washington: Nearly 15 million people in the US have missed their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, handing an intriguing problem to the authorities amid varying immunisation timelines and the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, according to media reports on Sunday.

Atami (Japan): More than 1,000 soldiers, firefighters and police on Sunday waded through a giant mudslide that ripped through a Japanese resort town southwest of Tokyo a day earlier, killing at least two people and leaving about 20 missing as it swept away houses and cars.

Monday Manila (Philippines): Philippine troops found the last five dead from the crash of a transport aircraft in the south and two wounded survivors died Monday, raising the death toll to 52 in the military's worst air disaster, officials said.

Kathmandu: Nepal's Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for upcoming mid-term elections despite the uncertainty over polls due to the petitions in the Supreme Court against the dissolution of the House of Representatives.

Dhaka: Bangladesh's single-day COVID-19 deaths and cases surpassed previous records on Monday with 164 more fatalities and 9,964 fresh infections, forcing the government to extend the nationwide lockdown by one more week.

Tuesday Moscow: A plane carrying 28 people crashed Tuesday, apparently as it came in for a landing in bad weather in Russia's Far East, and everyone aboard was feared dead.

Washington: The Pentagon said Tuesday it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth USD 10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon.

United Nations/London: Top UN and EU human rights officials have termed the death of Jesuit priest and activist Stan Swamy as 'devastating', saying the 84-year-old defender of indigenous peoples’ rights in India was imprisoned on 'false charges of terrorism'.

Wednesday Peshawar: Pakistan's top leadership and people on Wednesday showed their adulation for the 98-year-old legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar who was born here and conferred the country's highest civilian award - Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

Port-au-Prince (Haiti): Gunmen assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise and wounded his wife in their home early Wednesday, inflicting more chaos on the unstable Caribbean country that was already enduring an escalation of gang violence, anti-government protests and a recent surge in coronavirus infections.

Houston: The highly contagious Delta variant has become the dominant coronavirus strain in the US, accounting for more than 51 per cent of Covid infections in the country, according to new data released by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Thursday Washington: President Joe Biden on Thursday said the US military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on August 31, saying “speed is safety” as the United States seeks to end the nearly 20-year war.

Johannesburg: Former South African President Jacob Zuma has handed himself over to authorities to begin his 15-month prison sentence, ending a tense standoff between his armed supporters and the police. Washington: As many as 36 US states and Washington DC have filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging that the search engine giant's control over its Android app store violates antitrust laws.

Friday Dhaka: A massive blaze overnight that engulfed a multi-storied food and beverage factory on the outskirts of Bangladesh's capital killed at least 52 people and injured scores of others reportedly trapped inside due to a locked door, authorities said on Friday, the latest industrial fire accident in the country.

Washington: Zaila Avant-garde, a 14-year-old basketball prodigy, has won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee, becoming the first African American contestant to win in 93 editions of the prestigious competition.

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday cautioned against the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan and urged all parties to agree on a power sharing formula to avert a looming civil war in the neighbouring country.