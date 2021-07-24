Digest for international stories for week Jul 17 - Jul 23 , 2021

Saturday Berlin: Rescue workers laboured to deal with damage laid bare by receding water Saturday as the death toll from disastrous flooding in Western Europe rose above 160 and thoughts turned to the lengthy job of rebuilding communities devastated in minutes.

London: UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home with 'very mild' symptoms. By Aditi Khanna Houston: A federal judge in the US state of Texas has ruled as illegal the Obama-era immigration programme that shielded over 600,000 undocumented immigrants, including thousands of Indians, from deportation, dealing a blow to the Biden administration's efforts to protect people termed as “Dreamers.” Sunday Kathmandu: Nepal's new Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba sprang a surprise on Sunday by seeking a vote of confidence in the reinstated lower House of Representatives and comfortably won it, averting a general election in the Himalayan nation amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Downing Street neighbour, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, have gone into self-isolation on Sunday after being contacted by the National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace system about being in contact with someone COVID-19 positive.

Dubai: OPEC and allied nations Sunday agreed to eventually raise the production limits imposed on five countries, ending an earlier dispute sparked by the United Arab Emirates that roiled global energy prices.

Monday Portland (US): The nation's largest wildfire torched more dry forest in Oregon and forced the evacuation of a wildlife research station Monday as firefighters had to retreat from the flames for the ninth consecutive day due to erratic and dangerous fire behaviour.

Port-au-Prince (Haiti): A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse.

Baghdad: A roadside bomb attack targeted a Baghdad suburb Monday, killing at least 25 people and wounding dozens of others at a crowded market, Iraqi security officials said.

Tuesday Moscow: Russian aircraft makers on Tuesday unveiled a prototype of a new fighter jet that features stealth capabilities and other advanced characteristics and will be offered to foreign buyers.

Van Horn (US): Jeff Bezos blasted into space on Tuesday on his rocket company's first flight with people on board, becoming the second billionaire in just over a week to ride his own spacecraft.

Washington: The US has lowered its travel advisory for India from the highest Level 4, meaning no travel, to Level 3, which urges citizens to reconsider it, amidst a drop in the number of COVID-19 deaths and infections in the country. Wednesday Beijing: China's military blasted a damaged dam to divert the surging waters of a flooded river as 25 people, including 12 subway passengers, were killed when the heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years hit central Henan province, official media reports said on Wednesday.

Geneva: The World Health Organisation says there were more than 3.4 million new global cases of the coronavirus last week, a 12% increase from the previous week.

London: The British government said Wednesday that post-Brexit trade rules it negotiated with the European Union “cannot go on” and need a major rewrite, straining already tense UK-EU relations.

Thursday Beijing: China will not participate in the second phase of the WHO's investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, a top official announced on Thursday, after the possibility of the deadly virus leaking from a bio lab in Wuhan was included by the UN's top health agency in the next stage of its inquiry.

United Nations/Geneva: The prevalence of the highly-transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 among specimens sequenced over the past four weeks exceeded 75 per cent in many countries worldwide, including India, China, Russia, Israel and the UK, the WHO has said.

Cap-Haitien (Haiti): A priest told mourners at a memorial service Thursday for slain President Jovenel Moïse that too much blood is being shed in Haiti as authorities warned of more violence ahead of his funeral.

Friday Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping has made a rare visit to Nyingchi, a strategically located border town close to Arunachal Pradesh, during his first visit to the politically sensitive region of Tibet where he underlined the need for 'lasting stability' and 'high-quality development' for the plateau region.

Jerusalem: Amid the Pegasus snooping case backlash, Israel has established a committee to review the allegations of misuse of the NSO group's surveillance software and hinted at a possible 'review of the whole matter of giving licences'. Washington: The US carried out airstrikes across Afghanistan in the last several days as part of an effort to support the Afghan security forces fighting Taliban insurgents, the Pentagon has said.