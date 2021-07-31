Digest for international stories for week Jul 24 - Jul 30, 2021

Saturday Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping underlined the importance of long-term stability and prosperity in Tibet during a meeting with top military officials in Lhasa, the state media reported on Saturday, a day after he made a previously unannounced visit to the strategically important region, including to Nyingchi, a town close to the border with Arunachal Pradesh.

Islamabad: Several Pakistani ministers on Saturday lashed out at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for meeting Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib in London, saying the PML-N supremo was a “close friend” of every enemy of Pakistan.

Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday vowed to further cement their all-weather strategic ties and discussed a range of issues, including the joint probe into the terrorist attack that killed nine Chinese engineers in Pakistan and the Kashmir issue.

Sunday Islamabad: Voters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir cast their ballots on Sunday to elect the region's legislative assembly, in an election marred by allegations of irregularities and violence that killed at least two workers of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party.

Beijing: Typhoon In-Fa made landfall in China's east Zhejiang province on Sunday, packing winds of up to 38 meters per second at its centre, while the death toll from the rain-triggered unprecedented floods in Henan province has risen to 63, officials said.

Jerusalem: French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on reports that Morocco's security forces may have used the Pegasus spyware to snoop on his cellphones, according to a media report.

Monday Cairo: A boat carrying African migrants capsized off Libya's coast Monday, leaving at least 57 people presumed dead, a U.N. migration official said.

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan's party on Monday was poised to form the government in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for the first time after it won 25 of the 45 seats in the legislative assembly elections marred by deadly violence and allegations of irregularities by the Opposition.

Beijing/Tianjin: Striking an aggressive stance at the face-to-face talks with the US, China on Monday for the first time handed down to Washington a list of demands and remedial actions to be taken by the Biden administration to end the 'stalemate' in bilateral ties.

Tuesday Washington: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for India to 9.5 per cent for the fiscal year to March 31, 2022 as the onset of a severe second COVID-19 wave cut into recovery momentum.

Beijing: China on Tuesday denied imposing an unofficial ban on commercial ships with Indian crew to berth in its ports, saying that Beijing has never imposed such restrictions and the reports were 'not true'.

Washington: The International Monetary Fund is sharply upgrading its economic outlook this year for the world's wealthy countries, especially the United States, as COVID-19 vaccinations help sustain solid rebounds from the pandemic recession. But the 190-country lending agency has downgraded its forecast for poorer countries, most of which are struggling to vaccinate.

Wednesday Beijing/Tianjin: China on Wednesday feted Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, praising the insurgent group as an 'important military and political force' in Afghanistan and asked it to make a 'clean break' with all terrorist groups, especially the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM) - the Uyghur Muslim militant group from Xinjiang.

Geneva: The World Health Organisation says the number of coronavirus deaths globally jumped by 21% in the last week.

Lahore: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has finally filed a reply in a defamation case and identified a “common friend” who allegedly offered him Rs 1,000 crore on behalf of Shahbaz Sharif to withdraw the Panama Papers case in the Supreme Court against then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Thursday London: International governments and companies have pledged more than USD 4 billion to educate 175 million children around the world and prevent a generation's chances being blighted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Washington: A group of US lawmakers has reintroduced a legislation in the House of Representatives to eliminate a programme that allows foreign students to stay in the country for work after the completion of their studies under certain conditions, a bill if passed into law can affect tens and thousands of Indians studying in this country.

Islamabad: Afghanistan's Taliban took responsibility this week for the killing of a comic in the country's south, raising the specter of revenge killings as the US and NATO put the final touches on their departure.

Friday Washington: The first flight evacuating Afghans who worked alongside Americans in Afghanistan brought more than 200 people, including scores of children and babies in arms, to new lives in the United States on Friday, and President Joe Biden said he was proud to welcome them home.

Tokyo: Japan expanded a coronavirus state of emergency to four more areas in addition to Tokyo on Friday following record spikes in infections as the capital hosts the Olympics.

Hong Kong: A pro-democracy protester was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison in the closely watched first prosecution under Hong Kong's national security law as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over the territory.

