Digest for international stories for week Jan 9 - Jan 15, 2021

Saturday Jakarta: A jet carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital on a domestic flight on Saturday, and debris found by fishermen was being examined to see if it was from the missing plane, officials said.

Washington: US President Donald Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter due to the 'risk of further incitement of violence', the social media giant has announced, days after his supporters stormed the US Capitol and caused the deaths of four civilians and a police officer.

Washington: Internet giant Google has suspended US-based microblogging platform Parler -- where most of the supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump are shifting their base -- from its app store, citing posts inciting violence and demanding 'robust' moderation for 'egregious' content from the social networking service.

Sunday Washington/Beijing: The US has lifted the 'self-imposed restrictions' on contacts between American and Taiwanese diplomats and officials, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced, ending a long-standing policy to 'appease' China.

Moscow: A nationalist politician who was released from prison amid protests that overthrew Kyrgyzstan's president last year has been elected as his replacement. Voters in Sunday's election that gave Sadyr Zhaparov a landslide 79% victory also approved a referendum to change the constitution to give the presidency more power.

Islamabad: Several cities and towns across Pakistan plunged into darkness overnight following a major technical fault in the country's power generation and distribution system, the energy minister said on Sunday. Monday London: The UK will go through the 'most dangerous time' as it enters 'the worst' weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, England’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) said on Monday as he urged the public to strictly follow the stay-at-home lockdown to help curb the transmission of infections.

Beijing: China said on Monday that a group of experts from the WHO will arrive in the country on Thursday for a long-anticipated probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, ending the uncertainty and delay which drew sharp criticism from the world health body.

London: A UK court hearing an urgent application on Monday refused to sanction the release of substantial sums held with the Court Funds Office (CFO) as part of bankruptcy proceedings being pursued against liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya by a consortium of Indian banks, led by the State Bank of India (SBI).

Tuesday Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffled his Cabinet on Tuesday and made the first Canadian to soar into space his foreign minister.

Washington: The FBI has warned that it has received intelligence that 'armed protests' were being planned at all 50 US state capitols and in Washington DC in the run-up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, leading to fears of more deadly violence by extremists supporting outgoing President Donald Trump.

United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that he will be seeking a second five-year term as chief of the world organisation.

Wednesday Washington: The Pentagon is deploying 20,000 National Guards with lethal weapons here, a week ahead of the inauguration, to prevent any violence as experienced on January 6, with intelligence agencies receiving information about move to create violence and chaos across the country.

Washington: In a rare move, US military's top leaders have issued a joint statement reminding all service members of their duty to uphold the Constitution, asserting that the right to free speech gives no one the right to resort to violence.

London: The UK on Wednesday hit a grim record of 1,564 daily death toll of people dying within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, the worst figure since the pandemic hit last year, taking the country’s death tally from the deadly virus to 84,767.

Thursday Washington: Donald Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice when 10 of his fellow Republican Congressmen joined Democrats in the House of Representatives to charge him with inciting an unprecedented insurrection at the US Capitol last week.

Beijing/Wuhan: Thirteen international experts of the WHO arrived in Wuhan on Thursday for the long-awaited probe into the origins of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, while two others did not board the flight from Singapore to the central Chinese city after they tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

Washington: The Trump administration has announced a final rule that will significantly raise the minimum wages the employers in the US must pay to foreign workers on visa programmes like the H-1B as part of the efforts to protect American workers from being undercut by cheaper labour from abroad.

Friday Mexico City: The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 2 million Friday, crossing the threshold amid a vaccine rollout so immense but so uneven that in some countries there is real hope of vanquishing the outbreak, while in other, less-developed parts of the world, it seems a far-off dream.

Washington: President-elect Joe Biden has announced a USD 1.9 trillion stimulus package for the coronavirus-sapped US economy, including direct financial aid to average Americans, support to small businesses and a national vaccination plan.

Mamuju (Indonesia): A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesia's Sulawesi island just after midnight, toppling homes and buildings, triggering landslides and killing at least 42 people.