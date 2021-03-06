Digest for international stories for week Feb 27 - Mar 5, 2021

Saturday Washington: The House approved a USD 1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill that was championed by President Joe Biden, the first step in providing another dose of aid to a weary nation as the measure now moves to a tense Senate.

Washington: Accusing China of 'horrific' human rights abuses, some top Republican leaders, including Indian-American politician Nikki Haley, have demanded that the US boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and called on the International Olympic Committee to select a new site for the event.

London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reiterated Britain's support to Afghanistan in its fight against the Taliban, as part of the wider North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) alliance.

Sunday Yangon (Myanmar): Security forces in Myanmar opened fire and made mass arrests Sunday as they sought to break up protests against the military's seizure of power, and a UN human rights official said it had “credible information” that 18 people were killed and 30 were wounded.

Beijing: China has given conditional approval for a single dose COVID-19 vaccine, touted to be a rival to Johnson & Johnson’s one-jab shot cleared by the US drug regulator on Sunday.

London: The UK's vaccination programme against COVID-19 enters a new phase on Sunday as the National Health Service (NHS) will begin contacting all over-60s to book their jabs at the nearest vaccination centre or with a general practitioner (GP) or pharmacy.

Monday Copenhagen (Denmark): The Norwegian Nobel Committee said Monday that there are 329 candidates — 234 individuals and 95 organisations — that were nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize by the February 1 deadline.

Paris: A Paris court found French former President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of corruption and influence peddling on Monday and sentenced him to a year in prison. He can ask to serve that time at home and also plans to appeal.

Washington/Beijing: Amidst the tense border tension between India and China, a Chinese government-linked group of hackers targeted India’s critical power grid system through malware, a US company has said in its latest study, raising suspicion whether last year's massive power outage in Mumbai was a result of the online intrusion.

Story continues

Tuesday Washington: The Biden administration sanctioned seven mid- and senior-level Russian officials on Tuesday, along with more than a dozen businesses and other entities, over a nearly fatal nerve-agent attack on opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his subsequent jailing.

Washington: The Biden administration has indicated that it is still undecided on ending the Trump-era ban on issuing new H-1B visas, with the Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asserting that the US government's top priority is the acute needs of individuals fleeing persecution.

Washington: New Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday alleged that ex-US president Donald Trump had dismantled the country's immigration system and it takes time to 'rebuild it from scratch'.

Wednesday Moscow: The Kremlin on Wednesday shrugged off new Western sanctions over the poisoning and arrest of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as unfounded and pointless — but warned that Moscow will retaliate.

Islamabad: Pakistan's Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was trounced by former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani in the crucial Senate elections on Wednesday, in a major setback for Prime Minister Imran Khan who had personally campaigned for his Cabinet colleague.

Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke over phone with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and discussed opportunities for further bilateral cooperation on global and regional challenges, including those posed by climate change, China and Myanmar.

Thursday Frankfurt: Caution about the pandemic took the upper hand Thursday at a meeting of the OPEC oil cartel and allied countries, as they left most of their production cuts in place amid worry that coronavirus restrictions could still undermine recovering demand for crude.

Islamabad: Under mounting pressure from the Opposition to resign, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced that he will seek a vote of confidence on Saturday, in a bid to restore the legitimacy of his government after an embarrassing defeat of the finance minister in the hotly-contested Senate elections.

London: Britain says it will receive 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that will be delivered from the Serum Institute of India, a company that was meant to be producing vaccines for the world's developing countries.

Friday Toronto: Canada is getting a fourth vaccine to prevent COVID-19 as the country's health regulator has cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two, officials said Friday.

Islamabad: In a relief for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the eve of a vote of confidence on his government, the Opposition alliance on Friday announced that they will boycott the floor test as their candidate's triumph in the Senate election was itself a moral victory against the premier.

Islamabad: Pakistan's election commission on Friday expressed shock and disappointment over Prime Minister Imran Khan's allegations against it, asserting that the Senate elections were held as per the Constitution and it has 'never come under any sort of pressure and God willing, will not in future as well.' PTI MAH MAH