Digest for international stories for week Feb 13 - Feb 19, 2021

Saturday Washington: India, which has one per cent of the world's vehicles, accounts for 10 per cent of all road crash victims, the latest World Bank report on road safety said on Saturday.

Yangon: Mass street demonstrations in Myanmar entered their second week Saturday with neither protesters nor the military government they seek to unseat showing any signs of backing off from confrontations.

Geneva: The head of the World Health Organization has said that the drop in confirmed COVID-19 infections around the world was encouraging, but cautioned against relaxing restrictions that have helped curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Sunday Washington: The US Senate has acquitted a defiant Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial in just over a year, after the Democrats failed once again to muster enough votes to convict the former president on a charge of inciting the deadly insurrection at the Capitol on January 6.

Yangon: Vast numbers of people all over Myanmar flouted orders against demonstrations and marched again on Sunday to protest the military takeover that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

London: The UK’s vaccination programme will officially expand further from Monday as the National Health Service (NHS) invites all over-65s and clinically vulnerable groups to receive their jabs to protect against COVID-19.

Monday Toronto: The World Health Organization has granted an emergency authorization to AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, a move that should allow the U.N. agency's partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to tame the pandemic.

Frankfurt (Germany): Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was appointed Monday to head the World Trade Organization, becoming the first woman and first African to take on the role amid disagreement over how the body decides cases involving billions in sales and thousands of jobs.

Dallas: A winter storm dropping snow and ice also sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and impacted traffic across large swaths of the U.S.

Tuesday Washington: A Democratic congressman accused Donald Trump in a federal lawsuit on Tuesday of inciting the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and of conspiring with his lawyer and extremist groups to try to prevent the Senate from certifying the results of the presidential election he lost to Joe Biden.

Silver Spring (US): The seemingly unstoppable rise of Bitcoin continued on Tuesday with the cost of a single unit of the digital currency rising above $50,000 for the first time.

Yangon: Police in Myanmar filed a new charge against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, her lawyer said on Tuesday, in a move that may allow her to be held indefinitely without trial as part of an intensifying crackdown by authorities who seized power in a coup.

Wednesday Yangon: Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a UN human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown.

United Nations: India, which has shipped ‘Made In India’ COVID-19 vaccines to around 25 nations, on Wednesday urged the international community to stop “vaccine nationalism” and actively encourage “internationalism”, underlining that hoarding superfluous doses will defeat global efforts to attain collective health security and combat the pandemic.

Islamabad: Pakistan is unlikely to exit the Financial Action Task Force's 'grey' list until June, despite its efforts to garner support from the member nations ahead of the plenary meeting of the global terror financing and money laundering watchdog next week, according to a media report on Wednesday.

Thursday New York: Five Indian-origin personalities, including Twitter’s top lawyer Vijaya Gadde and UK’s finance minister Rishi Sunak, and an Indian activist feature in TIME magazine's annual list of 100 “emerging leaders who are shaping the future'.

Islamabad: Renowned Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara and two other climbers who went missing early this month while attempting to scale K2, the world's second-highest mountain, were declared dead on Thursday after hectic efforts spanning over two weeks to locate them failed to produce any positive result.

Canberra: In a surprise retaliatory move Thursday, Facebook blocked Australians from sharing news stories, escalating a fight with the government over whether powerful tech companies should have to pay news organizations for content.

Friday Beijing: Four Chinese soldiers were killed during a fierce hand-to-hand battle with the Indian Army in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June last year, the PLA acknowledged for the first time on Friday, eight months after the biggest military confrontation between the two neighbours in over five decades.

London: Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will not be returning as working members of Britain’s royal family, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

Washington: NASA's largest and most advanced Mars rover, Perseverance, successfully touched down on the Martian surface on Friday, in a nail-biting landing that marks its first step in the search for signs of ancient microbial life on the Red Planet.