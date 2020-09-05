Digest for international stories for week Aug 27 - Sept 4, 2020

Saturday Beijing:Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for building a 'new modern socialist' Tibet, constructing an 'impregnable wall' against separatism in the sensitive Himalayan region and 'sinicisation' of the Tibetan Buddhism, the official media reported on Saturday.

Dubai: The ruler of the United Arab Emirates issued a decree on Saturday formally ending the country's boycott of Israel amid a US-brokered deal to normalise relations between the two countries.

Los Angeles: American actor Cadwick Boseman, best known for his titular superhero role in 'Black Panther' and as baseball icon Jackie Robinson in '42', has died after a four-year-long secret battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Sunday Colombo: Arjuna Ranatunga, the captain of Sri Lanka’s 1996 Cricket World Cup winning team, on Sunday joined the race to lead the Opposition United National Party (UNP) after former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe decided to resign from the party leadership after 26 years at the helm following its crushing defeat in the parliamentary elections.

Kabul: Afghanistan's president has appointed a council for national reconciliation, which will have final say on whether the government will sign a peace deal with the Taliban after what are expected to be protracted and uncertain negotiations with the insurgents.

Washington: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has topped 25 million.

Monday Abu Dhabi/Jerusalem: In a historic step towards peace in the Middle East, the first commercial direct flight between Israel and the UAE landed in Abu Dhabi on Monday after both countries announced normalisation of relations.

Singapore: Pritam Singh, Singapore's Indian-origin politician scripted history on Monday when the city-state's Parliament conferred the duties and privileges to him as the country's first Leader of the Opposition.

Ankara: Turkey's economy contracted by 9.9 per cent in the second quarter of the year from the previous three-month period in the wake of lockdown measures put in place to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, officials figures showed Monday.

Tuesday Washington: Apple and Google are trying to get more U.S. states to adopt their phone-based approach for tracing and curbing the spread of the coronavirus by building more of the necessary technology directly into phone software.

Al-Dhafra Air Base (UAE): Jared Kushner and US officials visited a major air base in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, speaking to Emirati and American pilots on the tarmac, as Iran's supreme leader called the UAE's recognition of Israel “treason that will not last for long.” Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver key note address to the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Thursday, organisers announced on Tuesday.

Wednesday Washington: The federal budget deficit is projected to hit a record $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 costs and the recession, the Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday.

Moscow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday arrived here on a three-day visit to Russia to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu on further boosting bilateral defence cooperation.

Washington: The Trump administration on Wednesday stepped up its battle with China by further restricting the ability of Chinese diplomats to travel, hold meetings with academics and host cultural events in the United States.

Thursday Moscow: India and Russia have finalised a major deal for manufacturing AK-47 203 rifles in India during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s ongoing visit here, the official Russian media reported on Thursday.

Lahore: A Pakistani court on Thursday directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to execute a non-bailable arrest warrant against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a 34-year land allotment case, according to media reports.

Islamabad: A high court in Pakistan on Thursday directed the federal government to give India “another opportunity” to appoint a lawyer to represent death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav as it adjourned hearing for a month.

Friday Moscow/New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart Gen. Wei Fenghe on Friday held over a two-hour-long meeting in Moscow with a focus on easing escalating border tension in eastern Ladakh, government sources said.

