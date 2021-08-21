Digest for international stories for week Aug 14 - Aug 20, 2021

Saturday Kabul: The Taliban have captured a large, heavily defended city in northern Afghanistan in a major setback for the government, and the insurgents are approaching the capital less than three weeks before the US hopes to complete its troop withdrawal.

Port-Au-Prince: At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilising all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas.

Istanbul: The death toll from severe floods and mudslides along Turkey's Black Sea coast has climbed to at least 55, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday, as authorities disputed reports that hundreds of people were missing.

Sunday Toronto: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau triggered an election Sunday as he seeks to capitalize on Canada being one of the most fully vaccinated countries in the world.

Kabul: Afghanistan's embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan.

Les Cayes (Haiti): The death toll from a powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti climbed sharply on Sunday, with at least 724 dead and a minimum of 2,800 injured.

Monday United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on the international community to unite and use “all available instruments” to ensure Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organisations, telling the UN Security Council that “we cannot and must not” abandon the people of the war-torn country.

Colombo: Sri Lanka's Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, who was facing criticism for mismanaging the COVID-19 situation, was replaced in a Cabinet reshuffle by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday amid a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases and the entire health system coming under severe strain.

Story continues

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned on Monday after less than 18 months in power, apologizing for his shortcomings but blaming those “hungry for power”.

Tuesday Kabul: The Taliban vowed Tuesday to respect women's rights, forgive those who fought them and ensure Afghanistan does not become a haven for terrorists as part of a publicity blitz aimed at reassuring world powers and a fearful population.

Washington: US President Joe Biden has conceded that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan happened 'more quickly' than anticipated, but insisted that he remains 'squarely behind' his decision to withdraw American troops from the war-torn country, amidst 'gut-wrenching' images emerging out of Kabul.

Kabul: The Afghan vice president is claiming that after President Ashraf Ghani fled in the face of the Taliban sweep into Kabul over the weekend and with his whereabouts unknown, the vice president is the country's “legitimate” caretaker president.

Wednesday United Nations: The UN Security Council, currently being presided over by India, on Wednesday unanimously adopted for the first time a resolution on ensuring accountability for crimes committed against UN peacekeepers besides calling on member states hosting peacekeeping operations to bring to justice perpetrators responsible for killing and committing acts of violence against the Blue Helmets.

Beijing: China on Wednesday said it will decide on extending diplomatic recognition to the Taliban in Afghanistan only after the formation of the government in the country, which it hoped would be 'open, inclusive and broadly representative'.

United Nations: The UN Security Council, under India's current Presidency, on Wednesday unanimously adopted two significant outcome documents on the issue of peacekeeping, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underlining that India believes in 'walking the talk' when it comes to safety and security of UN peacekeepers.

Thursday Washington: The Pentagon says the US military is ramping up evacuations out of Afghanistan, and that 7,000 civilians have been taken out of the country since August 14.

Kabul: Afghan protesters defied the Taliban for a second day Thursday, waving their national flag in scattered demonstrations, and the fighters again responded violently as they faced down growing challenges to their rule.

Kathmandu: Nepal's main opposition CPN-UML, the largest communist party of the country, has officially split, with one of its factions led by dissident leader Madhav Kumar Nepal applying for registering a new political party, after the government backed a controversial ordinance to make it easier for political parties to split.

Friday Beijing: The Taliban have appealed to the international community to recognise it amid growing resentment against it at home and abroad, even as the Afghan militant group sought to placate China, saying Beijing can play a “big role” under its rule in the strife-torn country.

Beijing: China’s national legislature on Friday formally endorsed the three-child policy mooted by the ruling Communist Party, in a major policy shift aimed to prevent a steep decline in birth rates in the world's most populous country.

Brussels: NATO foreign ministers on Friday committed to focus on ensuring the safe evacuation from Afghanistan of their citizens and of Afghans deemed at risk after the country's takeover by the Taliban. PTI MAH MAH