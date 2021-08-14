Digest for international stories for week Aug 7 - Aug 13, 2021

Saturday Fort Lauderdale (US): The U.S. is now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, returning to a milestone last seen during the winter surge in another bleak reminder of how quickly the delta variant has spread through the country.

Lahore: Pakistan's law enforcement agencies on Saturday arrested over 50 people, including the main suspects, allegedly involved in an attack on a Hindu temple in a remote town of the country's Punjab province, a day after the Supreme Court admonished the authorities for their failure to protect the shrine.

Beijing: China’s Wuhan city, where the coronavirus first emerged in 2019 and which is currently experiencing a resurgence of infections, has tested 11.23 million of its over 12 million people, local authorities said on Saturday. Sunday Kabul: Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan's key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.

London: Alok Sharma, the UK minister in charge of the COP26 climate summit talks in Glasgow in November, on Sunday warned that the meeting hosted by Britain later this year is the world’s last chance to get a grip on climate change.

Beijing: China's capital city on Sunday stepped up measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases by virtually banning people from travelling to Beijing from provinces with the high COVID-19 transmission rates.

Monday United Nations: Stressing on enhancing maritime security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for peaceful settlement of disputes as per international law and for jointly combating maritime threats posed by non-state actors as he chaired a high-level UN Security Council open debate.

Beijing: China has opened a newly constructed terminal - stated to be the biggest in Tibet - at the provincial capital Lhasa, further expanding the transport infrastructure in the strategic Himalayan region and helping it emerge as a global logistics hub for South Asia, the official media here reported on Monday.

Geneva: Earth is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent, according to a report released Monday that the United Nations called a “code red for humanity.” “It's just guaranteed that it's going to get worse,” said report co-author Linda Mearns, a senior climate scientist at the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research. “Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.” But scientists also eased back a bit on the likelihood of the absolute worst climate catastrophes.

Tuesday New York: Embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday, a week after independent investigators said he had sexually harassed multiple women, including former and current state employees.

London: More than three quarters of adults in the UK have now received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the latest British government figures reveal on Tuesday.

Beijing: China on Tuesday reported over 180 coronavirus cases, including 108 locally-transmitted infections, the highest single-day rise since the current outbreak began last month amidst a growing concern over the spread of the more virulent Delta variant.

Wednesday Kabul: The Taliban seized three more Afghan provincial capitals and a local army headquarters Wednesday to complete a blitz across the country's northeast, giving them control of two-thirds of the nation as the U.S. and NATO finalize their withdrawal after a decades of war.

Toronto: Canada has again extended its ban on arriving passenger flights directly from India till September 21 due to the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal transport ministry has said.

Washington: President Joe Biden has ruled out any change in the US plan to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan despite the Taliban increasingly gaining control over large swaths of the war-torn country, saying Afghan leaders need to come together and fight for themselves and their nation.

Thursday Kabul: The Taliban captured Afghanistan's third-largest city and a strategic provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, further squeezing the country's embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission there.

Washington: The US may see a spike in COVID-19 related hospitalisations and deaths over the next four weeks, the country's public health agency has warned, driven in large part by the highly infectious Delta variant.

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile which can strike targets up to 290 kilometres, the army said.

Friday Ankara: The death toll from floods and mudslides in northern Turkey rose to at least 38 on Friday, officials said, as emergency crews searched collapsed buildings, swamped homes, and submerged basements for more victims and survivors. An opposition politician said more than 300 people may be unaccounted for.

Kabul: The Taliban completed their sweep of Afghanistan's south on Friday, taking four more provincial capitals in a lightning offensive that brought them closer to Kabul just weeks before the U.S. is set to officially end its two-decade war.

New York: US health officials have acknowledged more than 1 million Americans got extra coronavirus vaccine doses before it was authorised for people with weakened immune systems. PTI MAH MAH