Digest for international stories for week Apr 3 - Apr 9, 2021

Saturday Yangon: Security forces in central Myanmar opened fire on anti-coup protesters on Saturday, killing at least two people according to local media. A human rights group said mounting violence since the February 1 military takeover has killed at least 550 civilians.

London: The UK’s medicines regulator has confirmed seven cases of blood clot-related deaths in people who received the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, but stressed on the safety of the jabs as there is no evidence of a causal link.

Washington: A Capitol Police officer was killed and another injured after a man rammed his car into a security barrier outside the US Capitol and then got out of the vehicle and lunged towards the officers with a knife, setting off a major security scare nearly three months after the January 6 insurrection by pro-Trump supporters.

Sunday Jerusalem: A senior Jordanian official on Sunday accused the country's former crown prince of conspiring with foreign elements in a “malicious plot” that threatened national security.

Beijing: Twelve people were killed and four remain missing after a fishing boat sank in east China's Zhejiang Province on Sunday morning, the provincial maritime search and rescue centre has said.

Jakarta: Landslides and flash floods from torrential rains in eastern Indonesia killed at least 41 people and displaced thousands, the country's disaster relief agency said Sunday. More than two dozen others were still missing.

Monday Thimphu/Kathmandu: Strong tremors were felt in Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh after an earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitude struck the South Asia region on Monday night.

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lashed out at prosecutors in his corruption trial, accusing them of trying to oust him.

London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday confirmed that his roadmap to ease out of the coronavirus lockdown is on track and that non-essential retail, personal care premises such as hairdressers, beauty and nail salons and indoor leisure facilities such as gyms and spas can reopen from April 12.

Tuesday Washington: The IMF on Tuesday projected an impressive 12.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, stronger than that of China, the only major economy to have a positive growth rate last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Washington: India, which is experiencing a sudden rise in number of COVID-19 cases, is now likely to make available a smaller number of vaccines to the rest of the world, the head of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation has said.

Jerusalem: Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday reluctantly tasked embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to try to form the next government following consultations with other political parties.

Wednesday London: The UK’s medicines regulator on Wednesday said that under-30s in the country will be offered an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine due to 'evolving evidence” linking it to rare blood clots, even as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) concluded a 'possible link' between the vaccine and rare clotting.

Islamabad: Pakistan and Russia on Wednesday agreed to further promote bilateral cooperation in the field of economy, trade, counter-terrorism and defence, as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held extensive talks with the country's top leadership, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and powerful Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Beijing: The IMF has increased China's GDP projection to 8.4 per cent for this year, a 10-year high, but its chief economist Gita Gopinath cautioned that economic growth in the world's second largest economy was unbalanced and private consumption has not recovered as fast as expected following the coronavirus crisis.

Thursday Dhaka: Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Thursday met Bangladesh’s Army, Air Force and Navy chiefs, and discussed issues of mutual interest and matters on bilateral defence cooperation besides bolstering the strategic ties between the two neighbours.

Washington: Nations around the world set new records Thursday for COVID-19 deaths and new coronavirus infections, and the disease surged even in some countries that have kept the virus in check.

Dhaka: Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Thursday handed over 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines to his Bangladeshi counterpart Gen Aziz Ahmed who thanked India for its commendable cooperation in helping his country tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday London: Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday, marking the start of a mourning period in the country.

Warsaw: Hospitals in Turkey and Poland are filling up fast. Pakistan is restricting domestic travel to bring a surge in coronavirus infections under control. Even Thailand, which has weathered the coronavirus pandemic far better than many nations, is now struggling to contain a new COVID-19 surge.

London: Indian doctors and nurses are among 14,000 applicants from across the world that are set to benefit from a one-year fee waiver for visa extensions announced on Friday for frontline workers dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.