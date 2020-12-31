Digest year-ender for international stories for month of March, 2020

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Mar 1:Beijing: A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 88,000 people globally and caused 3,000 deaths.

Mar 2:Jerusalem: Israelis voted in an unprecedented third parliamentary elections in less than a year to break the deadlock on government formation, with the PM Benjamin Netanyahu fighting for his political survival amid indictments on graft charges.

Mar 3:Rome: Italy reported a jump in the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus to 79, with more than 2,500 people infected.

Mar 4:Washington: Failing to mark in the Super Tuesday primaries after reportedly spending more than half a billion dollars from his own pocket, US media tycoon Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden's candidacy.

Mar 5:Jerusalem: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has again fallen short of a parliamentary majority with his hard-line allies, extending the country's year-old political deadlock.

Mar 6:Washington: President Donald Trump signed an USD 8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 12 people in the US and infected more than 200.

Mar 7:Beijing: The number of cases from the coronavirus topped 100,000 worldwide as official data showed a significant hit to Chinese exports after the deadly outbreak brought much of the country to a halt.

Mar 8:Dubai: Shares in the energy-dependent Gulf plunged to multi-year lows after OPEC's failure to agree on a coronavirus action plan prompted fears of an all-out oil price war.

Mar 9:Kabul: Afghanistan lurched deeper into political crisis as the rivals for the country's leadership had themselves sworn in at simultaneous ceremonies.

Mar 10:Beijing/Wuhan: Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wuhan city had turned the tide against the coronavirus, as he made his first visit to the virus' epicentre in a message that Beijing has the situation under control.

Mar 11:New York: Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, a sight the disgraced Hollywood mogul's multitude of accusers thought they would never see.

Story continues

Mar 12:London: Equity markets plunged, with some recording their worst day in decades, after the US banned travel from Europe and the ECB failed to stem the selling tide.

Mar 13:Washington: US President Donald Trump announced a national state of emergency, freeing up USD 50 billion in federal funds for the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Mar 14:Paris: The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 151,760 with 5,764 deaths, across 137 countries and territories at 1700 GMT, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

Mar 15:Paris: Cafes, shops and restaurants shut down across France and Spain and travellers faced chaos at US airports as governments stepped up their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Mar 16:London: Stock markets and oil prices went into freefall as interest rate cuts and fresh stimulus measures by central banks failed to lift confidence, with analysts warning that the Federal Reserve may have reached the limits of its power to fend off recession.

Mar 17:Paris: European countries moved into near total lockdown in a bid to halt the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Mar 18:London: Global stock and oil markets plunged, as vast stimulus measures failed to offset heightened concerns that the worsening coronavirus outbreak will tip the world into a deep downturn.

Mar 19:Washington: Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu lawmaker in the US Congress, ended her presidential campaign and offered her full support to former vice president Joe Biden.

Mar 20:Paris: More than 10,000 people have now died in the coronavirus pandemic that has swept from China throughout the world, forcing the confinement of tens of millions in their homes.

Mar 21:New York: Close to one billion people worldwide were confined to their homes as the global coronavirus death toll shot past 11,000 and US states rolled out lockdown measures already imposed across swathes of Europe.

Mar 22:Rome: From Italy to India to the United States, governments rolled out tougher measures to halt the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic as global cases surged past 300,000.

Mar 23:Washington: Observing that the human costs of the coronavirus pandemic are already immeasurable, the IMF said the world is headed towards a recession at least as bad as during the global financial crisis or worse.

Mar 24:Paris: More than 2.6 billion people worldwide will be in lockdown once India introduces its measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic at 1830 GMT.

Mar 25:United Nations: The United Nations launched a USD 2 billion global humanitarian response plan to fund the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the world’s poorest countries.

Mar 26:Riyadh: World leaders promised $5 trillion to stave off global economic collapse from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 21,000 people and shut down huge swathes of the globe.

Mar 27:London: British PM Boris Johnson said that he has tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing 'mild symptoms', becoming the first world leader to announce the infection.

Mar 28:Washington: US President Donald Trump invoked a wartime law to force 'time-wasting' auto giant General Motors to make ventilators to save lives.

Mar 29:Beijing/Wuhan: China resumed domestic flights in the coronavirus epicentre Hubei province, except for its capital Wuhan, as part of a plan to ease the lockdown in the region following a steep decline in the number of confirmed cases.

Mar 30:Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan ruled out a complete shut down and said a total lockdown would create 'unrest' like the one being witnessed in a neighbouring country.

Mar 31:Madrid: More than 40,000 people have been killed in the coronavirus pandemic as the disease barrels across the globe, with the US bracing for its darkest hours after its death toll surpassed China's. PTI MAH MAH