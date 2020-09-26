Digest for domestic stories for week Sept 19 - Sept 25, 2020

Saturday New Delhi/Kolkata/Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said it has unearthed a Pakistan-sponsored al-Qaeda terror module in the country and arrested nine people planning to undertake attacks at vital installations at multiple locations including in the National Capital Region (NCR) and also targeted killings.

Jammu: Pakistan dropped weapons and some cash in Indian currency using a drone in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday said, announcing the arrest of three LeT terrorists who had picked up the consignment near the Line of Control.

New Delhi: India's single-day recovery outstripped the number of new infections as nearly 96,000 people recuperated from the novel coronavirus, even as the total caseload went past 53 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

Sunday New Delhi: Two key farm bills, dubbed as the biggest reform in agriculture by the government, were on Sunday passed by Rajya Sabha with voice vote amid unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting opposition members who were demanding that the proposed legislation be referred to a House panel for greater scrutiny.

New Delhi: India's single-day recoveries surpassed the number of new infections for the second consecutive day on Sunday, with 94,612 people having recuperated from COVID-19, even as the total caseload sprinted past 54 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

New Delhi: As many as 21 states, mostly ruled by BJP or parties which have supported it on various issues, have opted to borrow Rs 97,000 crore to meet the GST revenue shortfall in the current fiscal, sources said on Sunday.

Monday New Delhi: Eight opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha, including TMC leader Derek O'Brien and Sanjay Singh of AAP, were suspended on Monday for the remainder of the Monsoon session for 'unruly behaviour' during the passage of two farm bills, prompting the suspended leaders to go on an indefinite sit-in inside Parliament complex.

New Delhi: Senior army commanders of India and China on Monday held talks on implementing a five-point agreement reached between the two countries on disengagement of troops and de-escalation of the tense situation in eastern Ladakh, government sources said.

New Delhi: Upping the ante on the farm bills issue, the Congress on Monday announced a massive people's movement which would include protest marches, agitations and collecting two crore farmers' signatures for a memorandum against the legislations to be submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Tuesday New Delhi: In first such moves to bring down tensions in eastern Ladakh, India and China on Tuesday agreed to stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground and avoid taking any actions that may further complicate matters.

New Delhi: India has the highest number of recoveries in the world and for the past four days, the number of people who recuperated from COVID-19 daily was more than new instances of the infection reported each day, the government said on Tuesday.

Balasore (Odisha): India on Tuesday successfully conducted the flight test of ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) vehicles from a test range in Odisha, defence sources said.

Wednesday New Delhi: Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, becoming the first union minister to succumb to the deadly virus.

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khanand Rakul Preet Singh among others for questioning, an official said.

New Delhi: An indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missile has been successfully test fired by the DRDO at a firing range in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, officials said on Wednesday.

Thursday Chandigarh/New Delhi: Farmers squatted on the tracks in Punjab on Thursday, beginning a three-day 'rail roko' agitation against the farm Bills as the Railways suspended several trains to avoid any untoward incident.

Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone will join the NCB probe into alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus on Saturday, an official said on Thursday.

