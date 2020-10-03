Digest for domestic stories for week Sept 26 - Oct 2, 2020

Saturday Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm bills issue, the third major party to walk out of the BJP-led coalition in the last couple of years.

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday came out with the long-awaited list of its national office-bearers with the party effecting a major reshuffle in key organisational positions, as it dropped Uma Bharti and Ram Madhav and gave the team a more pan-India look by bringing in many new faces, including some seen to be articulate champion of its core ideology.

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday recorded statements of actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus.

Sunday New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past the 60 lakh on Sunday night, 12 days after it crossed the 50-lakh mark, while the total number of recoveries too surged to 50,02,959, according to data from states and union territories.

New Delhi: Former Union minister Jaswant Singh, one of the founding members of the BJP and a close associate of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, died here on Sunday following a long spell of illness. He was 82.

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to three contentious farm bills passed in Parliament last week that have triggered farmers' protest especially in Punjab and Haryana.

Monday New Delhi: India's coronavirus tally galloped past 60 lakh on Monday with 82,170 new cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 50.17 lakh after 74,893 more people recuperated, the Health Ministry said.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled on Monday a new Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) that features steps to turn India into a global manufacturing hub of military platforms, reduce timelines for procurement of defence equipment and allow purchase of essential items by the three services through capital budget under a simplified mechanism.

New Delhi: The Congress' youth wing activists on Monday morning set a tractor ablaze near India Gate, a few hundred metres from the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament, to protest the contentious farm laws, attracting the BJP's diatribe as it accused the party of trying to 'mislead' the farmers.

Tuesday New Delhi/Hathras: A 19-year-old woman, who was brutally gang-raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district two weeks ago, died of her grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, prompting outrage, protests and calls for justice. New Delhi: India on Tuesday categorically rejected China's 'so-called unilaterally defined' Line of Actual Control(LAC) of 1959, and asked the neighbouring country to refrain from advancing an 'untenable' interpretation of the de-facto border.

New Delhi: Lufthansa said Tuesday that it will have to cancel all 'planned flights' between India and Germany from September 30 to October 20 because of an 'unexpected rejection' of its flight schedule by the Indian authorities.

Wednesday New Delhi: The country received above normal monsoon rainfall during the four-month season for the second consecutive year and recorded the third highest precipitation in the last 30 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Lucknow: A special court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused including BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti of involvement in the destruction of Babri Masjid 28 years ago, a verdict slammed by the opposition as running counter to the constitutional spirit.

Hathras/New Delhi: The body of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, whose brutal gangrape and death spotlighted once again the vulnerability of women in India, was cremated in the dead of the night on Wednesday with family members alleging they were forced by police to hurriedly conduct the last rites.

Thursday Noida/Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday sent out summons to top Uttar Pradesh officials over the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman while the Congress staged a dramatic protest, leading to the detention of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 63-lakh mark with 86,821 infections being reported in a day, while 52,73,201 people have recuperated so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

