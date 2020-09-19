Digest for domestic stories for week Sept 12 - Sept 18, 2020

Saturday New Delhi: Names of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh and Delhi University professor Apoorvanand figure in a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police in the February riots cases, allegedly for 'provoking and mobilising' anti-CAA protesters.

Itanagar: Five youths who were allegedly abducted by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China near the McMahon line in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri were released on Saturday in Anjaw district, around 1,000 km away.

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload raced past 46 lakh with a record 97,570 infections being reported in a day, while 36,24,196 people have recuperated so far taking the national recovery rate to 77.77 per cent on Saturday, according to Union health ministry data.

Sunday New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases sprinted past 47 lakh with 94,372 new infections being reported in a day, while 37,02,595 people have recuperated taking the national recovery rate to 77.88 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Patna/New Delhi: Former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, under whose stewardship of the rural development ministry the ambitious NREGA was launched by the Manmohan Singh government, died at AIIMS in the national capital where he was admitted for treatment of post-COVID complications, a close aide said.

New Delhi: Nearly 90 per cent candidates appeared in the medical entrance exam NEET held at over 3,800 centres across the country on Sunday amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday New Delhi: India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 48 lakh with 92,071 new infections being reported in a day, while over 37.8 lakh people have recuperated taking the national recovery rate to 78 per cent on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

New Delhi: India on Monday overtook Brazil to register the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world at 37,80,107, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha on the farm sector asserting the Minimum Support Price(MSP) for agriculture produce is here to stay as farmers in Punjab continued their protests against the proposed laws.

Tuesday New Delhi: The COVID-19 case tally crossed the 50-lakh mark on Tuesday with the government saying that the number of recoveries in India was amongst the highest in the world and the country learnt from the experience of nations that suffered high mortalities to avoid a 'huge peak' in terms of deaths.

New Delhi: Firmly articulating the government's position on the tense Sino-India border row in eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said China has been very clearly conveyed that any attempt to 'unilaterally' change the status quo along the LAC is not at all acceptable, while acknowledging that India is facing a 'challenge' in the region.

New Delhi: Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr V G Somani on Tuesday gave permission to Serum Institute of India to resume clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country while revoking its earlier order of suspending any new recruitment for phase two and three trial.

Wednesday New Delhi: Scholar, author and connoisseur of the arts Kapila Vatsyayan died at her Delhi home on Wednesday. She was 92. Mumbai: Reflecting the tepid recovery in the overall economy after lifting of national lockdowns, the pace of deceleration in tax collections has slowed down with total tax mop-up touching Rs 2,53,532.3 crore so far this fiscal, which though is still down 22.5 per cent from the year-ago period, according to an Income Tax Department source.

New Delhi: The Russian Direct Investment Fund is collaborating with Indian pharma giant Dr Reddy's Laboratories to conduct clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 as well as its distribution, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday.

Thursday New Delhi: In a setback to the Modi government, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against three farm sectors bills.

New Delhi: India on Thursday said China should “sincerely” work with it for complete disengagement of troops from all friction points including the Pangong lake area in Ladakh, as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted no force in the world can stop Indian soldiers from patrolling the country's border in the mountainous region.

