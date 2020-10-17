Digest for domestic stories for week Oct 10 - Oct 16, 2020

Saturday New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past the 70-lakh mark on Saturday night, while the total number of recoveries too crossed 60 lakh, according to data from states and union territories.

New Delhi: Delhi University announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admission on Saturday with Lady Shri Ram College pegging the score at 100 per cent for three Honours courses.

New Delhi: A loan moratorium exceeding six months might result in “vitiating the overall credit discipline”, which will have a “debilitating impact” on the process of credit creation in the economy, the Reserve Bank of India has told the Supreme Court.

Sunday New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases raced past 70 lakh, 13 days after it had crossed the 60-lakh mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 60 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

New Delhi: While the Central government has given a go ahead for graded reopening of schools from October 15, many states including Delhi, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh have deciding against it while others such as Haryana and Meghalaya are still unsure and are assessing the situation in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the government has not yet taken a view on granting emergency authorisation to COVID-19 vaccines in India, as and when they become available.

Monday New Delhi: Rising food prices pushed retail inflation to an eight-month high of 7.34 per cent in September, above the RBI's comfort level, while industrial output continued to contract in August, official data showed on Monday.

New Delhi/Mumbai: In an unprecedented show of unity, major Bollywood producers, including the three Khans, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar, on Monday approached the Delhi High Court against two TV channels and their editors for allegedly defaming the industry with terms such as “scum” and “druggies”.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a Rs 73,000 crore package, including advance payment of a part of wages to central government employees and cash in lieu of LTC, to stimulate consumer demand and investment in the economy damaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday Srinagar: PDP president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti was released on Tuesday night as the Union Territory administration revoked the Public Safety Act charges against her, more than a year after she was detained following the abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state.

New Delhi: India is expected to have COVID-19 vaccine by early next year, and possibly from more than one source, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday, and hoped that 40-50 crore doses could be provided to 20-25 crore people in the country by next July. New Delhi: The seventh round of military talks between India and China was 'positive and constructive', a joint statement by the two armies said on Tuesday, but there was no breakthrough in sight for speedy disengagement of troops at friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Wednesday New Delhi/ Chandigarh: More than two dozen farmer organisations on Wednesday boycotted a meeting on new farm laws convened by the central government as they were miffed by the absence of Union ministers, even as the agriculture ministry said the meeting was scheduled only at the secretary level.

New Delhi: India on Wednesday lampooned Pakistan at a virtual meeting of the Commonwealth foreign ministers, calling it a promoter of state sponsored terrorism 'masquerading' as an alleged victim of the menace.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the party tweeted on Wednesday.

Thursday New Delhi: The central government will borrow up to Rs 1.10 lakh crore on behalf of the states to bridge the shortfall in GST collections, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

New Delhi: After contracting for six straight months, India's exports rose 5.99 per cent to USD 27.58 billion in September on account of growth in shipments of drugs and pharmaceuticals and readymade garments, as per the government data released on Thursday.

