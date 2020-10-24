Digest for domestic stories for week Oct 17 - Oct 23, 2020

Saturday New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) is 'deeply disturbed' and this is obviously impacting the overall relationship between India and China.

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload went past 74 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 65 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 87.78 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

New Delhi: India ranked 94 among 107 nations in the Global Hunger Index 2020 and was in the 'serious' hunger category with experts blaming poor implementation processes, lack of effective monitoring, siloed approach in tackling malnutrition and poor performance by large states behind the low ranking.

Sunday New Delhi: A naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired from an indigenously built stealth destroyer of the Indian Navy in the Arabian Sea on Sunday, officials said.

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 74,94,551 with 61,871 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 65,97,209 pushing the recovery rate to 88.03 per cent, according to the Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Ballia/Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a BJP leader and four others in the Ballia murder case, officials said on Sunday.

Monday Siliguri (WB): BJP national president J P Nadda Monday said the execution of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been delayed due to the pandemic and asserted that the law will be implemented soon.

Srinagar: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for over six hours in connection with a multi-crore scam in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, prompting accusations of 'political vendetta' by the newly-formed People’s Alliance comprising several mainstream parties.

New Delhi: The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily in India dropped below 60,000 for the second time this month, while the number of new fatalities registered across the country dipped below 600 almost after three months, the Union Health Ministry data stated on Monday.

Tuesday Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution rejecting the Centre’s new farm laws and passed four bills it said will counter the contentious legislation enacted by Parliament.

New Delhi: The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily in India dropped below 50,000 for the first time in nearly three months, taking the COVID-19 caseload to 75,97,063 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

New Delhi: With the onset of festival season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made an impassioned appeal to people to follow COVID-19 guidelines, saying this is not the time to be careless as the virus is still around and even a small negligence can dampen the festive spirit.

Wednesday New Delhi: The government on Wednesday decided to give Rs 3,737 crore bonus to 30.67 lakh central government employees to encourage spending during the festival season and add to demand in the economy. Mumbai: Sulking since his unceremonious exit from the Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry in 2016, senior Maharashtra BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Wednesday quit the party and will join the Sharad Pawar-led NCP later this week.

Kolkata: GJM supremo Bimal Gurung, on the run since 2017 following an agitation for a separate state in Darjeeling, on Wednesday said his outfit has decided to walk out of the NDA, as the BJP-led dispensation 'failed to find a permanent political solution' for the Hills.

Thursday New Delhi: Social media giants Facebook and Twitter have been issued summons by a joint committee of Parliament on the issue of protection of data and its privacy, sources said on Thursday.

New Delhi: Maharashtra is the fifth state to withdraw general consent for CBI operations within its territory, a move that came in the backdrop of the central agency taking over a Lucknow police FIR to investigate alleged TRP manipulations by TV channels when Mumbai police was already probing the matter.

New Delhi: The number of coronavirus infections reported in a span of 24 hours remained below 60,000 for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday as India's caseload went past 77 lakh, while recoveries have crossed 68 lakh, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

