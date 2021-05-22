Digest for domestic stories for week May 15 - May 21, 2021

Saturday New Delhi/Kolkata: West Bengal joined the states that have imposed a complete lockdown to contain the COVID pandemic, while many like Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh extended the restrictions as the national tally of active cases saw a marginal decline.

New Delhi: The UK's Cairn Energy Plc has brought a lawsuit in a US court that potentially can lead to seizing of Air India's overseas assets such as airplanes to recover USD 1.72 billion from the Indian government which an international arbitration tribunal had awarded after overturning levy of retrospective taxes.

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Saturday issued non-bailable warrants against two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and six others in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler here, police said.

Sunday Bengaluru/Panaji/Ahmedabad: Gale-force winds, heavy rainfall and high tidal waves swept the coastal belt of Kerala, Karnataka and Goa as Cyclone Tauktae hurtled northwards towards Gujarat on Sunday, leaving six people dead, damaging hundreds of houses, uprooting electricity poles and trees and forcing evacuation in low-lying areas.

New Delhi: Lockdown was extended on Sunday in the national capital and adjoining Haryana till May 24 as strict restrictions remained in force in large parts of the country, while several states reported signs of improvement in the COVID situation.

Pune: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Satav died on Sunday, days after recovering from the coronavirus infection, hospital sources said.

Monday Kolkata/New Delhi: Two TMC ministers and an MLA along with a former party leader were on Monday arrested and charge-sheeted by the CBI in Narada sting case, amid high drama in West Bengal that saw Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sitting on a dharna at the probe agency's office for six hours as her party supporters besieged the premises and indulged in violent protests in several parts of the state.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday said political leaders have no business to 'hoard' stocks of COVID-19 medicines already in shortage and the drugs must be surrendered, as it expressed dissatisfaction over the inquiry by the Delhi Police on allegations against politicians on this issue, terming the report 'vague and whitewashed'.

New Delhi: The first batch of anti-COVID oral drug 2-DG, developed by the DRDO, was rolled out on Monday as a severe wave of the coronavirus pandemic continued to ravage large parts of India.

Tuesday New Delhi: India's reproduction value (R) for COVID-19, which shows how fast the infection is spreading, is below one now which means that the pandemic is shrinking, the government said on Tuesday even as it cautioned that 98 per cent of the population is still vulnerable.

New Delhi: The CBI has found nothing 'so far' against Mukul Roy, who switched from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP, and Lok Sabha TMC member Aparupa Poddar in the 2014 Narada sting tape case, while its application seeking sanction to prosecute four others including Suvendu Adhikari was pending with the Lok Sabha Speaker for over two years, officials said on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Eminent cardiologist and Padma Shri awardee Dr K K Aggarwal, who gained more prominence with his informative videos about COVID-19 on social media, has succumbed to the deadly virus, according to a statement posted on his Twitter handle.

Wednesday New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday recorded 60 mm rainfall till 8:30 pm, the highest 24-hour precipitation in May in 35 years, under the impact of cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' and a western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department said.

New Delhi: India saw a record 4,529 fatalities due to coronavirus in a single day pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 2,83,248, while 2.67 lakh fresh cases were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

New Delhi: As many as 22 out of the 75 people missing from the barge that sank in the Arabian Sea after getting caught in a severe cyclonic storm are confirmed dead, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Thursday New Delhi: As cases of 'black fungus' among COVID-19 patients in the country rise to cross 7,000, the Centre on Thursday urged all states and union territories to declare it as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act to ensure mandatory surveillance to tackle the 'new challenge'.

New Delhi: The death toll on the barge that sank in the Arabian Sea rose to 49 with the recovery of more bodies even as the Navy and the Coast Guard searched for 37 other missing persons since the severe cyclonic storm Tauktae battered the region. Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan, who led the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to an unprecedented consecutive victory in the April 6 assembly polls, on Thursday took oath as Chief Minister of Kerala for the second time along with 20 ministers. Friday New Delhi: Air India's passenger service system provider SITA faced a sophisticated cyberattack in February this year leading to leak of personal data of 4.5 million passengers -- which included passengers of the national carrier -- from across the world, an official statement said on Friday.

New Delhi: Renowned road safety and injury prevention expert Dinesh Mohan succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection on Friday, according to IIT Delhi director V Ramgopal Rao.

Dehradun: Renowned environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna, who pioneered the Chipko movement, died of Covid-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh on Friday. PTI MAH MAH