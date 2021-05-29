Digest for domestic stories for week May 22 - May 28, 2021

Saturday New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday demanded that the Centre should take strict action against yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly misleading people by making 'unlearned' comments and describing modern medicine as 'stupid science', remarks which were denied as 'false' by the Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust.

New Delhi: The government has asked social media companies to immediately remove any content on their platform which mentions or refers to the term 'Indian variant' of coronavirus, in a bid to curb spread of misinformation around COVID-19.

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda has asked party-ruled states to prepare a programme for the welfare of children orphaned by the COVID-19 pandemic, and said it should be launched on May 30 when the Modi government completes seven years in power.

Sunday New Delhi/Chandigarh: Lockdown was extended on Sunday in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Puducherry with many states already imposing COVID-induced restrictions till May-end to rein in infections and deaths during the second wave of the pandemic.

New Delhi: Evading arrest for nearly three weeks, Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar was nabbed on Sunday and remanded in police custody for six days in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that had led to the death of a wrestler here.

New Delhi: Twelve major opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties, SP, NCP and DMK on Sunday extended their support to a countrywide protest call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on May 26, marking six months of the farmers protest against the Centre's farm laws.

Monday New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Monday sent a notice to Twitter India in connection with the probe into a complaint about the alleged 'COVID toolkit', asking it to share information based on which it had classified a related tweet by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra as 'manipulated media', officials said.

New Delhi: Domestic pharma major Panacea Biotec in collaboration with Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF has begun the production of 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine in India, according to a joint statement issued on Monday.

New Delhi: Fresh COVID-19 infections in India dipped to 2,22,315, the lowest in around 38 days, pushing the total tally of coronavirus cases to 2,67,52,447, while the death toll crossed the 3-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

Tuesday New Delhi: Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, wanted in a Rs 13,500 crore loan fraud in Punjab National Bank, has gone missing in Antigua and Barbuda where he has been staying since January 2018, his lawyer and the Royal Police Force of the Caribbean island nation said.

New Delhi: Moderna is expecting to launch a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India next year and is in talks with Cipla among other Indian firms, while another US giant Pfizer is ready to offer 5 crore shots in 2021 itself but it wants significant regulatory relaxations including indemnification, sources said on Tuesday.

New Delhi: With just hours to go before the new IT rules for social media companies take effect, large digital platforms Facebook and Google on Tuesday asserted they are working towards meeting the compliance requirements.

Wednesday New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal on Wednesday took over as the 31st director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a post that was lying vacant since February, officials said.

New Delhi: Vowing to continue their stir till the agri laws are repealed, agitating farmers marched with black flags, burnt effigies and shouted anti-government slogans at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur protest sites on Delhi borders as well as in several parts of Punjab and Haryana to mark the completion of six months of their agitation.

New Delhi: WhatsApp has challenged in the Delhi High Court the new IT rules for social media intermediaries requiring the messaging app to “trace” chats and make provisions to identify the first originator of information, saying they violate the right to privacy and are unconstitutional. Thursday New Delhi: The Delhi government has formed a six-member committee to assess cases of Covid patients who died due to lack of oxygen recently in the national capital for grant of compensation up to Rs 5 lakh, an official order said on Thursday.

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday said the second COVID-19 wave in India is on the 'downswing' and hoped this trend will be sustained even when restrictions are systematically relaxed, but at the same time highlighted that the current number of active cases is 'still very high'.

New Delhi: Amid rising incidents of black fungus in the national capital, the Delhi government on Thursday declared it an epidemic with Lt Governor Anil Baijal issuing regulations under the Epidemic Diseases Act to contain and manage cases of the deadly mucormycosis in the city.

Friday New Delhi: The GST Council on Friday left taxes on COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies unchanged after the BJP- and Opposition-ruled states sparred over whether tax cut benefits will reach the common man.

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday invited non-Muslims like Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists belonging to Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan and residing in 13 districts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Punjab to apply for Indian citizenship.

Aligarh (UP): Fifteen people died on Friday and at least 16 others were taken ill after consuming spurious liquor, allegedly sold by a licensed vendor here, a senior official said.