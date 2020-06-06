Digest for domestic stories for week May 30 - Jun 5, 2020

Saturday New Delhi: India's COVID-19 death toll crossed the 5,000-mark on Saturday and the case count reached 1.76 lakh after a record spike in numbers of new cases and fatalities, while the government said a phased exit would begin on June 1 from the over-two-months-long nationwide lockdown.

New Delhi:The countrywide lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, while hospitality services, hotels and shopping malls will be allowed to open from June 8, the Union home ministry said on Saturday.

New Delhi: The doubling time of coronavirus cases in India has improved to 15.4 days from 13.3 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday, as the country's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,971 and the total cases rose to 1,73,763.

Sunday New Delhi: After the Centre allowed lifting of restrictions on inter-state movement of people, states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, which have reported the highest number of coronavirus cases, and those in the Northeast on Sunday decided to continue with the curbs after the end of the fourth phase of the lockdown.

New Delhi: State governments on Sunday came out with varied ‘Unlock 1’ guidelines including on allowing inter-state travel even as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana extended the lockdown till June 30 with several relaxations, a day after the Centre eased the 68-day shutdown curbs significantly with an economic focus.

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Sunday said no violence is taking place between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh currently, after a video emerged on the social media purportedly showing clashes between the two sides.

Monday New Delhi: Elections for 24 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 10 states will be held on June 19, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

New Delhi: The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 1.9 lakh on Monday after thousands more tested positive across states, but recoveries also rose further to nearly 95,000 while several cities saw the lockdown restrictions being eased with even traffic snarls returning back on roads.

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: The southwest monsoon hit Kerala on Monday on the normal onset date triggering heavy rain in several parts of the state as it marked the commencement of the four-month-long rainfall season that is crucial for the country's farm output and economic growth.

Tuesday New Delhi: The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-lakh mark on Tuesday with almost one lakh people testing positive for the dreaded virus infection in the last 15 days. The government, however, said its preventive measures to contain the disease have been very effective, as shown by a much lower fatality rate than several other countries.

New Delhi: India is far away from the peak of COVID-19 spread and its preventive measures have been 'very effective', putting it in a much better position in comparison with other countries, the government said on Tuesday, even as the case count and death toll continued to mount.

New Delhi: Manu Sharma, who was serving a life term in the sensational 1999 Jessica Lal Murder case, was released from Tihar Jail on Monday after Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal approved his premature release, Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Geol said on Tuesday.

Wednesday Mumbai: Mumbai was spared major damage from cyclone Nisarga on Wednesday after the severe storm changed direction slightly and made a landfall near Alibaug, about 110 km from here, in a huge relief to the country’s financial centre already reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi: The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 infections neared 2.1 lakh on Wednesday with a record number of nearly 9,000 new cases getting detected across states and union territories, while the death toll neared the 6,000-mark.

New Delhi: After hitting the Maharashtra coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph on Wednesday afternoon, Cyclone Nisarga weakened into a 'deep depression' late evening, the India Meteorological Department said.

Thursday New Delhi: The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 2.17 lakh on Thursday with a record number of over 9,000 new cases getting detected and several states reporting their highest one-day surge, even as efforts were accelerated to restart long-stalled business activities to contain the economic cost of the pandemic.

Story continues