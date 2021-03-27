Digest for domestic stories for week Mar 20 - Mar 26, 2021

Saturday Bengaluru/New Delhi: Affable RSS pracharak Dattatreya Hosabale, who was elected its new Sarkaryavah (executive head) on Saturday, is known for his pragmatic approach, and many believe, his elevation in the organisation will help the Sangh expand and evolve further.

Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday released his party's election manifesto for Assam, making 'five guarantees' that included Rs 2,000 per month for every housewife and law to nullify the Citizenship Amendment Thiruvananthapuram: The Opposition Congress led UDF on Saturday released its manifesto for the April 6 assembly polls, promising Rs 2000 'pension' for homemakers, Rs 72,000 annually to the poor under 'Nyay Yojana' and five lakh homes for the underprivileged.

Sunday New Delhi: India recorded 43,846 new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,15,99,130, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Kolkata: The BJP on Sunday unveiled its manifesto for the West Bengal elections, promising to build a 'Sonar Bangla' by providing employment, strengthening social security schemes and vowing to clear the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the first cabinet meeting of the new government.

Mumbai: In a 'major breakthrough', the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a policeman and a bookie in connection with the alleged murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, an official said on Sunday, adding Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze had played a key role in the crime and emerged as the prime accused.

Monday New Delhi: Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut and Manoj Bajpayee along with their South colleague Dhanush on Monday won top acting honours at the 67th National Film Awards, which walked the tightrope between mainstream and indie cinema.

New Delhi: The Parliament on Monday passed a Bill to increase Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector from 49 per cent to 74 per cent with the Lok Sabha approving the proposed law by a voice vote.

New Delhi: A bill that seeks to make it clear that the 'government' in Delhi means the 'Lieutenant Governor' was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday amidst strong opposition from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party which said that the legislation is 'unconstitutional'.

Tuesday New Delhi: COVID-19 vaccine will be made available for everyone above 45 years from April 1 as the Centre on Tuesday announced expanding the inoculation drive amid a surge in new cases with the doubling time having sharply reduced since the start of this month.

New Delhi: Amidst outcry over high taxes on motor fuel, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said she would be 'glad' to discuss the suggestion of bringing petrol and diesel under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax at the next meeting of the GST Council.

New Delhi: India recorded 40,715 coronavirus cases in a day, taking the nationwide infection tally to 1,16,86,796, while the active caseload at 3,45,377 registered an increase for the 13th day in a row, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

Wednesday New Delhi: Parliament on Wednesday approved a bill giving primacy to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the elected government, after uproar by the opposition in Rajya Sabha with members of several parties walking out of the House.

New Delhi: India has detected a new 'double mutant' COVID-19 variant in states like Maharashtra and Delhi as it recorded the highest ever one-day spike in cases and deaths from the disease this year with the Centre on Wednesday saying the surge in Maharashtra and Punjab is of 'grave concern'.

New Delhi: It has been a year since India's 1.3 billion people responded positively to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a 'janata curfew' to break the chain of novel coronavirus, which had then started to spread in some parts of the country.

Thursday New Delhi: India added over one lakh coronavirus infections in just two days with 53,476 new cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest single day rise so far this year, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,17,87,534, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

New Delhi: Lok Sabha was on Thursday adjourned sine die, bringing an end to the nearly two-month-long Budget session which registered 114 per cent productivity.

New Delhi: The evaluation criteria set by the Army for granting permanent commission (PC) to women SSC officers constituted “systemic discrimination” which has caused an economic and psychological harm and an “affront to their dignity”, the Supreme Court said on Thursday.

Friday New Delhi: In a big victory for the Tata Group, the Supreme Court on Friday upheld its removal of Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the USD 100 billion salt-to-software conglomerate, bringing the curtains down on a bitter four-year long public and legal battle.

New Delhi/Chandigarh: Road and rail traffic was disrupted in several parts of Punjab and Haryana during the Bharat bandh called by farmers on Friday as part of their nationwide protest against the three agri laws though there was partial response to it in other parts of the country.

Mumbai: Nine coronavirus patients died in a fire at a COVID-19 hospital in a Mumbai mall on Friday, civic officials said, adding more misery to a state that has emerged as the hardest hit in the pandemic. PTI MAH MAH