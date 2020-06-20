Digest for domestic stories for week Jun 13 - Jun 19, 2020

Saturday Dehradun: The 'entire situation' along India's border with China is under control, and both the armies are 'disengaging' in a phased manner beginning from Galwan Valley, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane said on Saturday, in the first official confirmation of mutual pulling back of troops after the face-off began in eastern Ladakh over five weeks back.

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) India's COVID-19 death toll crossed the 9,000-mark on Saturday with a record daily increase making it the world's ninth worst hit nation in terms of fatalities, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed steps to contain the pandemic in areas where large numbers of cases are being detected.

New Delhi: Loss of smell or taste has been added to the list of COVID-19 symptoms, according to the revised clinical management protocols released by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

Sunday Mumbai: “Kai Po Che” actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, sending shockwaves rippling through the Hindi film industry and elsewhere with many asking just that one question -- why. He was 34.

New Delhi: With COVID-19 cases rising alarmingly in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced a slew of measures like doubling of testing in the national capital in the next two days and working out a mechanism to make available 60 per cent of beds in private hospitals at lower rates and fixing the price for coronavirus treatment.

New Delhi: Doubling of testing in the next two days and a house-to-house health survey at COVID-19 hotspots in Delhi for effective contact tracing besides earmarking 500 railway coaches were among the measures announced by the Centre on Sunday as it stepped in to tackle the rapid surge in new infections in the national capital.

Monday New Delhi/Islamabad: Pakistani authorities on Monday detained two officials of the Indian high commission in Islamabad in a case of alleged 'hit and run' and released them after over 10 hours following India's strong demarche and a blunt message to Islamabad that the duo must be freed immediately.

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally rose further on Monday to cross 3.3 lakh and the death toll surpassed 9,500 even as the central and state governments stepped up their focus on ramping up testing capabilities and availability of beds for treating those infected with the dreaded virus infection.

Tuesday New Delhi: Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 death toll crossed 10,000 on Tuesday as the Centre scaled up the daily testing capacity to three lakh samples and Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated his sixth round of consultations with chief ministers in three months laying emphasis on both life and livelihood.

New Delhi: Opposition parties on Tuesday questioned the 'silence' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh and asked them to take the nation into confidence on the matter, while the ruling BJP asserted that India's borders will remain intact under Modi's leadership.

Wednesday New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and AAP MLA Atishi have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday, while the Union Home Ministry capped the COVID-19 diagnosis in the national capital at Rs 2,400 to significantly bring down the cost of testing for the infection and “provide relief to the common man”. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked states to make full use of the expanded COVID-19 testing capacity and saving lives a top priority as India recorded the highest ever spike of 2,003 coronavirus deaths after Maharashtra and Delhi added earlier fatalities not attributed to the disease.

New Delhi: In a strong message to Beijing over the violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated, even as the frontline bases of the army and the air force along the nearly 3,500 km de-facto border with China have been put on high alert.

Story continues