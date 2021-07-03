Digest for domestic stories for week Jun 26 - Jul 2, 2021

Saturday New Delhi/Chandigarh: Agitating farmers tried to march to governors’ residence in several states on Saturday to mark the completion of seven months of their protest against the new agri laws, even as Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to them to end their stir and offered to resume talks on the provisions of the three legislations.

New Delhi: The apex court audit on Delhi’s oxygen demand is an interim report and not the final word, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said on Saturday as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, under fire for purportedly exaggerating the city’s needs, insisted the acute shortage of oxygen during Covid’s second wave was real. He also appealed for an end to political bickering and for everyone to work together so no one suffers in the third wave.

New Delhi: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that though there was no issue of 'fiscal affordability' with it, but ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those who have died of Covid cannot be paid keeping in mind the 'rational, judicious and optimum usage of resources of the nation'.

Sunday Jammu: In what is the first time Pakistan-based terrorists have used drones to strike vital installations, two bombs were dropped at the IAF station in Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

New Delhi: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Sunday the dialogue process initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jammu and Kashmir's mainstream leadership can gain credibility by ending what she called an 'era of oppression and suppression' in the union territory and understanding that a dissenting voice is not a criminal act.

New Delhi: Twitter's interim resident grievance officer for India has stepped down, leaving the micro-blogging site without a grievance official as mandated by the new IT rules to address complaints from Indian subscribers, according to a source.

Monday Jammu: A fresh attempt to target a military installation here with drones was 'thwarted' by alert soldiers even as a preliminary probe into the attack by two unmanned aerial vehicles on the nearby IAF station hours earlier on Sunday indicated the possible use of a cocktail of chemicals including RDX in the first of its kind terror strike in the country.

Srinagar: Militants shot dead a special police officer, his wife and daughter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Monday.

New Delhi: To provide relief to MSMEs hit by the second COVID-19 wave, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday raised the limit under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) by 50 per cent to Rs 4.5 lakh crore to help small businesses get credit at concessional rate.

Tuesday New Delhi/Lucknow: In more trouble for Twitter, two FIRs were lodged in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh against senior officials of its India office over the social media giant putting up a distorted map of the country.

New Delhi: Facebook and Google representatives Tuesday deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology over the issue of social media misuse and safeguarding citizens' rights, with sources saying they were told to comply with the new IT rules, government instructions and court orders.

New Delhi: Seeking to strengthen the corporate governance practices as well as attract more investors, markets watchdog Sebi on Tuesday approved stricter norms related to independent directors, reduced the minimum subscription amount for REITs and InvITs and decided to introduce a framework for accredited investors along with other measures.

Wednesday New Delhi: The delimitation commission on Jammu and Kashmir will be on a four-day visit there from July 6-9 to interact with political parties, their leaders and government officials to gather 'first hand' inputs on the ongoing process of redrawing the boundaries of electoral constituencies there, a statement said Wednesday.

New Delhi: The entire state of Nagaland has been declared a 'disturbed area' for six more months, till December-end, under the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act which empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday directed National Disaster Management Authority to issue guidelines in six weeks for ex-gratia compensation to families of those who died of COVID, saying the NDMA has “failed to perform” its “mandatory statutory duty”.

Thursday New Delhi/Hyderabad: India's drug regulator has refused to grant emergency-use authorisation to single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik-Light, while ruling out the need for the conduct of the phase-3 trial of the Russian vaccine in the country.

New Delhi: A sugar mill worth over Rs 65 crore has been attached under the anti-money laundering law in connection with the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam, the Enforcement Directorate said on Thursday and added that a company linked to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his wife is involved in the case.

Guwahati: Assam legislator Akhil Gogoi on Thursday walked free after nearly 19 months in captivity as a special NIA court cleared him of all charges under UAPA for his alleged role in the violent anti-CAA stir in the state in December 2019.

Friday Dehradun: BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat resigned as Uttarakhand chief minister on Friday after holding the post for less than four months.

New Delhi: The country's exports rose by 47.34 per cent to USD 32.46 billion in June on account of healthy growth in sectors such as engineering, gems and jewellery and petroleum products, even as trade deficit aggregated at USD 9.4 billion during the month, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Friday.

New Delhi/Islamabad: A drone was spotted over the Indian High Commission complex in Islamabad last week and Pakistan has been asked to investigate the incident and prevent recurrence of such 'breach of security', the external affairs ministry said on Friday.