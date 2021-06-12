Digest for domestic stories for week Jun 5 - Jun 12, 2021

Saturday New Delhi/Mumbai: With COVID cases declining, Delhi will see further relaxation in lockdown, including reopening of markets and malls and resumption of metro services, from June 7 while Maharashtra will implement a five-level plan to ease curbs based on weekly positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds in districts.

Kolkata: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday elevated MP Abhishek Banerjee as the party's all India general secretary, a senior leader here said.

New Delhi: The government on Saturday issued a notice to Twitter giving it one last chance to 'immediately' comply with the new IT rules and warned that failure to adhere to the norms will lead to the platform losing exemption from liability under the IT Act.

Sunday New Delhi: In the face of criticism over a circular asking the nursing employees not to speak in Malayalam at work, the Delhi government-run G B Pant hospital on Sunday revoked the order and said strict action will be taken in the matter.

New Delhi: Punjab, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Kerala occupy the highest grade A++ in 2019-20 in the field of school education according to the Performance Grading Index (PGI) released on Sunday by the education ministry.

Lucknow: BJP national vice-president Radha Mohan Singh on Sunday dismissed the possibility of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh and shot down the speculation over a “rift” between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Monday New Delhi: The central government will provide free coronavirus vaccines to states and union territories for inoculation of all above 18 from June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, announcing that the Centre will take over the 25 per cent state procurement quota.

New Delhi: The new e-filing website of the Income Tax Department was launched on Monday with a host of new features for taxpayers.

New Delhi: In a major relief to the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the government has extended the scheme to distribute wheat and rice free of cost to around 80 crore people till November.

Tuesday New Delhi: States and union territories would aggregate the demand of private hospitals for Covid vaccines based on which the Centre will facilitate supply to these governments for timely and equitable distribution to smaller and remoter private healthcare facilities, according to the revised guidelines issued on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and discussed issues related to the Maratha reservation, pending GST compensation and the proposed Metro car shed in Kanjur.

New Delhi: Four new members of Rajya Sabha, including Swapan Dasgupta and Mahesh Jethmalani, took oath on Tuesday, with Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu noting that the public representatives have a great role to play during the challenging times of the ongoing pandemic.

Wednesday New Delhi: From creating a '24-hour city' with night-time economy, extensive transport infrastructure, affordable housing for all and healthy environment to checking unauthorised colonies and pollution - these are part of the guiding principles the DDA has laid out for the 'Master Plan of Delhi 2041'.

New Delhi: With the talks between the Centre and the agitating farmer unions stalled since January, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday expressed readiness to resume the dialogue to resolve their objections to the three new agri laws, but the unions remained adamant on their demands for a repeal of the legislations and a legal guarantee on the MSP.

New Delhi: Congress leader Jitin Prasada joined the BJP on Wednesday, in a boost to the saffron party as it works to strengthen its social coalition ahead of assembly elections in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh early next year.

Thursday New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday met senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah here, and is also likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit, sources said.

New Delhi: May received the second highest rainfall in 121 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its monthly report Thursday, attributing two back-to-back cyclones and western disturbances for the record precipitation.

Mumbai: At least 11 people, including eight children, were killed and seven others injured after two floors of a three-storey residential building collapsed on an adjoining single-storey house in Malwani in suburban Mumbai, officials said on Thursday.

Friday New Delhi: The government has refused to exempt the digital news content of mainstream television channels and print media from the ambit of the the IT Rules, 2021 and asked them to take 'urgent steps' to comply with the provisions of the digital media rules immediately.

Kolkata: In a blow to the prestige of the saffron brigade, Bharatiya Janata Partys national Vice President Mukul Roy along with son Subhranshu, re-joined the Trinamool Congress on Friday, with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other leaders of the state's ruling party welcoming the prodigal back to the fold.

Mumbai: The country's foreign exchange reserves crossed the USD 600 billion mark for the first time after increasing by USD 6.842 billion in the week ended June 4, RBI data showed on Friday. PTI MAH MAH