Digest for domestic stories for week Jun 12 - Jun 18, 2021

Saturday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for following a 'one earth, one health' approach to effectively deal with the coronavirus pandemic globally, and sought the support of the G7 grouping to lift patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines, during a virtual address at an outreach session of a summit of the bloc.

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bahujan Samaj Party formed an alliance on Saturday for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, coming together after a gap of 25 years.

New Delhi/Bhopal: A row erupted on Saturday over Congress leader Digvijay Singh's purported comments in an audio chat on social media that his party will have a 'relook' at Article 370 revocation and Jammu and Kashmir's lost statehood if it returns to power, with the BJP accusing him of speaking 'the language of Pakistan' and spewing venom against India.

Sunday New Delhi: Delhi, Haryana and Tamil Nadu permitted more activities from Monday as the easing of restrictions by states gained momentum following a decline in active COVID-19 cases in the country.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved budgetary support of nearly Rs 499 crore for research and innovation in the defence sector for the next five years.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that in Maharashtra's three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the post of chief minister will remain with the Shiv Sena for the full five-year term, and it is 'non-negotiable'.

Monday New Delhi: Five of the six Lok Janshakti Party MPs in Lok Sabha have joined hands against their leader Chirag Paswan and elected Pashupati Kumar Paras, the youngest brother of Paswan's late father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, in his place, causing a big churn in Bihar politics.

New Delhi/Lucknow: A war of words erupted between the BJP and the opposition parties on Monday over allegations of corruption in the purchase of land in Ayodhya by the Ram temple trust, with the Congress demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe and the saffron party terming it as an attempt to 'defame” and 'derail' the temple construction.

New Delhi: Novavax Inc, which has a vaccine manufacturing agreement with Serum Institute of India, on Monday said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was highly effective with 90.4 per cent efficacy overall and also showed high efficacy against predominantly circulating variants.

Tuesday New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts will come into force from June 16 in a phased manner and initially will be implemented in 256 districts of the country.

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO on Tuesday deferred implementation of its order mandating filing of PF returns with Aadhaar-verified universal account numbers (UAN) till September 1, 2021.

New Delhi: The two LJP factions headed by Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Kumar Paras moved swiftly on Tuesday to take control of the party as a national executive meeting of the organisation expelled five MPs while the Paras-led group removed Paswan as its president.

Wednesday New Delhi: Absconding businessman Mehul Choksi was running a 'circular trade' with companies propped up by him as pearl suppliers in Hong Kong, through which he had managed to siphon off over Rs 6,345 crore borrowed from Punjab National Bank, the CBI has alleged in its supplementary charge sheet in the loan fraud case.

Ghaziabad (UP): Police here have booked Twitter, a news portal and six people for circulating a video in which an elderly Muslim man says he was thrashed and asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging three separate judgements of the Delhi High Court granting bail to three student activists in last year's north-east Delhi riots cases. Thursday New Delhi: Student activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha walked out of Tihar Jail here on Thursday evening after they were granted bail in the northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case, and vowed to continue their struggle.

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested former `encounter specialist' police officer Pradeep Sharma in the case of Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hian murder, claiming that Hiran was killed at Sharma and Sachin Waze's behest as part of a 'larger conspiracy'.

New Delhi: There is no question of reversing earlier decision to cancel class 12 board exams, the Supreme Court said on Thursday and approved the assessment schemes of the CISCE and the CBSE, which has adopted 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks for students based on results of class 10, 11 and 12 respectively.

Friday New Delhi: Amid a tussle between the Union government and Twitter over the new IT rules, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT on Friday told the US-based social media giant that the rule of the land was supreme and the company must abide by the Indian laws.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its displeasure over the Delhi High Court discussing the entire anti-terror law UAPA in a bail matter, and made it clear the high court's verdicts granting bail to three student activists in a north-east Delhi riots case will not be used as a precedent in any court in the country.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of sprint legend Milkha Singh on Friday, and said the country has lost a colossal sportsperson who captured the nation's imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. PTI MAH MAH