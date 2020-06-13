Digest for domestic stories for week Jun 6 - Jun 12, 2020

Saturday New Delhi: India's top four metropolitian clusters -- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai -- account for nearly half of the nationwide COVID-19 tally, which saw a a record surge of almost 10,000 on Saturday. These four have a similar share in the death toll, which is fast approaching the 7,000-mark.

New Delhi: India raced past Spain on Saturday to become the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after a record spike in cases for four consecutive days pushed total infections to over 2,45,670, according to the Johns Hopkins University data.

New Delhi: Indian and Chinese armies on Saturday held high-level military talks with a 'positive' approach, signalling an intent to end their month-long bitter standoff in mountainous eastern Ladakh through peaceful dialogue, people aware of the development said.

Sunday New Delhi: A token system for regulated entry and no physical offerings like ‘prasad’ at temples will be some of the norms as shopping malls, religious places, hotels and restaurants are set to reopen in most states from Monday after over two months that could pose new challenges to check the spread of the coronavirus.

New Delhi: India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, with 9,971 new infections taking the country's tally to 2,46,628, while the death toll rose to 6,929, according to the Union Health Ministry.

New Delhi: Hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis and the city's borders will be reopened following a decision by the AAP dispensation, as the national capital braced for resuming more activities like functioning of malls and religious places from Monday.

Monday New Delhi: Restaurants, malls and places of worship reopened on Monday in various parts of the country under a phased exit from the COVID-19 lockdown, even as the pandemic appeared growing unabated with a record rise of about 10,000 new cases pushing the nationwide tally to 2.6 lakh and the death toll nearing 7,500.

New Delhi: The novel coronavirus toll rose to 7,200 with 271 more deaths and the number of infections climbed to 2,56,611 in India on Monday after a record single-day spike of 9,983 cases, the Health Ministry said in its revised data.

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday overruled the two controversial orders of the AAP government on reserving Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites and allowing COVID-19 test of only symptomatic patients.

Tuesday New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi will explode to 5.5 lakhs by the end of July even though the Centre says there is no community transmission in the capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asserted on Tuesday, sounding a stark warning about the troubles ahead.

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally saw a record addition of nearly 10,000 cases on Tuesday to cross 2.6 lakh as hundreds more tested positive for the dreaded virus in several states and union territories. The Delhi government said the national capital itself may see 5.5 lakh cases by July-end at the current rate.

Guwahati: A massive fire engulfed the damaged Baghjan oil well on Tuesday which has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 14 days in Assam's Tinsukia district, official sources said.

Wednesday Jaipur: The Congress on Wednesday charged the BJP with attempts to destabilise the Rajasthan government with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claiming that some of the party MLAs were offered Rs 25 crore each.

New Delhi: The nationwide COVID-19 tally neared 2.8 lakh on Wednesday with almost one-third of the total cases getting detected in just 10 days of June. On the positive side, the number of recovered patients has exceeded the count of active cases for the first time.

New Delhi: The number of recoveries have overtaken the total COVID-19 active cases in India for the first time on Wednesday even as the country reported close to 10,000 new instances of the infection pushing the cumulative tally to over 2.7 lakh cases.

Thursday New Delhi: India on Thursday went past the United Kingdom in terms of coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country with a caseload of 2,97, 205, according to the Worldometer.

