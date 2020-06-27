Digest for domestic stories for week Jun 20 - Jun 26, 2020

Saturday New Delhi: India's coronavirus tally neared four lakh on Saturday, with Delhi and several other states including Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala reporting a record spike in infections, while the death toll rose to 12,948.

New Delhi: India on Saturday categorically rejected China's claim of sovereignty over Galwan Valley, asserting that attempts by the neighbouring country to 'advance exaggerated and untenable' claims are 'not acceptable', even as militaries of the two countries remained locked in a bitter standoff in several areas of eastern Ladakh.

Hyderabad: The Indian Air Force is well aware of China's air activities including about its airfields, operational bases and deployment in Tibet, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Saturday as a deadly clash between troops of the two countries in eastern Ladakh triggered fears of a fresh confrontation.

Sunday New Delhi: The armed forces deployed along the 3,500-km de-facto border with China have been given 'full freedom' to give a 'befitting' response to any Chinese misadventure, government sources said after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation in eastern Ladakh at a meeting with the top military brass on Sunday.

New Delhi: India crossed another grim milestone of four lakh COVID-19 cases on Sunday recording the addition of one more lakh in just eight days including the latest biggest single-day spike of 15,413 cases amid renewed concerns over the rapid rise in new infections in the country.

New Delhi: Diesel price on Sunday hit a fresh record high after rates were hiked by 60 paise per litre while petrol price was up 35 paise, taking the cumulative increase in rates in 15 days to Rs 8.88 a litre and Rs 7.97 respectively.

Monday New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Decks were cleared for holding the historic Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra at Puri on Tuesday after the Supreme Court modified its stay order and permitted the festivities without any public attendance, besides directing other precautions in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi: Delhi on Monday emerged as the second worst-hit state by COVID-19 caseload in addition to death count though Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the situation in the national capital was getting stabilised gradually while Goa reported its first fatality from the disease.

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday became the first Indian firm to hit a market valuation of USD 150 billion during the day.

Tuesday New Delhi: In a major downgrading of diplomatic ties, India on Tuesday asked Pakistan to reduce the staff in its high commission here by half in next seven days, and announced a reciprocal trimming of staff strength in its high commission in Islamabad.

New Delhi: Indian and Chinese armies have arrived at a 'mutual consensus to disengage' from all friction points in eastern Ladakh, in a significant development that came in the midst of escalating tension following the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a clash at Galwan Valley, military sources said on Tuesday.

New Delhi: As COVID-19 fatalities in India crossed the 14,000 mark, the Centre on Tuesday said the country has one death from the disease per lakh population and the mortality rate is among the lowest as against the global average of 6.04 while there was no let up in the surge in new cases.

Wednesday New Delhi: Diesel price for the first time in living memory crossing the rate of petrol in the national capital on Wednesday was a result of a steep hike in VAT by the state government, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) Chairman Sanjiv Singh said, pointing to lower rates across other cities.

New Delhi: The country saw the highest single-day jump of 15,968 COVID-19 cases and 465 fatalities, taking the infection tally to 4,56,183 and the death toll to 14,476, according to the Union health ministry data.

New Delhi: China has significantly ramped up its military presence in Pangong Tso, Galwan valley and several other friction points in eastern Ladakh even as it is engaged in military and diplomatic talks with India to ease tension in the region, people familiar with the development said.

Thursday New Delhi: A record spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday triggered the biggest single-day jump of close to 17,000 infections in the country even as Maharashtra decided to undertake antigen and rapid antibody tests for the disease in the worst hit state. New Delhi: Reaching out to New Delhi after raising tensions in eastern Ladakh to a fever pitch, China on Thursday said it was ready to work with India to properly deal with the military standoff, and asked it to meet the halfway, asserting that 'suspicion and friction' was a wrong path that goes against the fundamental aspirations of people of the two countries.

