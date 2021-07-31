Digest for domestic stories for week Jul 24 - Jul 30, 2021

Saturday New Delhi: The CBDT on Saturday claimed to have detected 'fictitious transactions' of Rs 2,200 crore after the Income Tax Department carried out multi-city raids against the Dainik Bhaskar media group early this week.

Tokyo: Pint-sized weightlifter Mirabai Chanu lifted the spirits of an entire nation with an incredibly composed silver-winning show as India found itself on the Olympics medals table on the very first day of competitions, a feat so remarkable that it more than made up for some disappointments.

Mumbai: The death toll from the torrential rains that battered Maharashtra over the last three days and triggered landslides rose to 82 on Saturday including 47 in the coastal Raigad district while at least 59 persons are missing, officials said.

Sunday Shimla: Nine tourists were killed on Sunday after heavy boulders fell on their tempo traveller in a landslide near Basteri in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, police said.

New Delhi: The Ramappa temple at Palampet in Telangana's Warangal has been conferred the tag of UNESCO World Heritage site, the Culture Ministry said on Sunday.

Tokyo: The shooters came undone once again and the hockey team took a hammering but badminton ace P V Sindhu, boxing great M C Mary Kom and table tennis star Manika Batra went about their jobs with trademark resolve to keep India's Olympic campaign on track despite a medal-less second day at the Games here on Sunday.

Monday Guwahati/Aizawl: At least six Assam Police personnel were killed and 50 others, including an SP, injured as Assam and Mizoram police personnel allegedly opened fire on each other on Monday in a sudden escalation of the border dispute that also saw the two chief ministers engaging in a public spat over the the violence and seeking the Centre's intervention.

Kolkata/New Delhi: West Bengal on Monday set up a Commission of Inquiry to probe allegations of snooping on politicians, officials and journalists in the first move by a state seen as an attempt by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to put pressure on the Centre over the Pegasus phone-hacking scandal which rocked Parliament for the fifth day.

Bengaluru: Ending months of speculation over his exit, B S Yediyurappa on Monday stepped down as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, coinciding with his government completing two years in office, even as suspense continues on his successor.

Tuesday New Delhi: Dholavira, a Harappan-era city in Gujarat, has been conferred the tag of UNESCO World Heritage Site, the organisation said on Tuesday.

New Delhi: With Parliament proceedings stalled for the sixth day over the Pegasus spying row and farmers' issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reported to have asked BJP MPs on Tuesday to expose the opposition parties as the government is ready for discussions on all issues but they are not letting the two Houses to function.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP legislature party on Tuesday elected Basavaraj Bommai as its new leader and he will succeed outgoing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Wednesday New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which they discussed regional challenges and cooperation on COVID-19 response efforts, climate change, regional security and shared values and democratic principles.

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said it will 'depend on the situation' who becomes the face of the Opposition to take on the BJP, but added she has no problem if someone other than her leads.

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that no member of an elected legislature can claim either a privilege or an immunity to stand above the sanctions of criminal law, which applies equally to all citizens, adding acts of destruction of public property in the House cannot be equated with freedom of speech.

Thursday New Delhi: India on Thursday rejected the recent elections in PoK which were won by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, saying the 'cosmetic exercise' was nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to 'camouflage its illegal occupation' and that it has lodged a strong protest over the issue.

New Delhi: The R-factor, which indicates the speed at which COVID-19 infection is spreading in the country, is climbing steadily with Kerala and the northeastern states occupying top spots fuelling worries about the pandemic rearing its head again.

New Delhi: Ahead of next year's Assembly election in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, the BJP will carry out an outreach programme in over 300 assembly constituencies by newly inducted seven Union ministers from the state, sources in the party said on Thursday.

Friday New Delhi: On his first visit to Delhi after becoming chief minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP top brass after which he said the expansion of the state Cabinet could take place within the next week keeping in view the rising Covid cases and floods in some districts.

Jaipur: In a clear indication that some members of the Rajasthan Cabinet may be dropped, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken on Friday said a few ministers have expressed willingness to quit the government to work for the organisation.

New Delhi: An action plan aimed at strengthening result-oriented cooperation among the BRICS countries to combat terrorism, radicalisation and terror financing will be adopted at a meeting of the national security advisors of the grouping next month. PTI MAH MAH