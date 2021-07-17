Digest for domestic stories for week Jul 10 - Jul 16, 2021

Saturday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday and noted that the India-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership can contribute to promoting regional stability as both nations share a similar vision of an open, inclusive, peaceful and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sacked 11 of its employees, including sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and two from the police department, for allegedly working as over ground workers for terrorist organisations, officials said on Saturday.

Lucknow: The BJP on Saturday claimed victory on 635 of the total 825 seats of block panchayat chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, where the local bodies elections were held amid scattered incidents of violence with the opposition alleging misuse of official machinery by the ruling party.

Sunday New Delhi: India has evacuated around 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar in a military aircraft in the wake of intense fighting between Afghan forces and Taliban militants who seized control of new areas around the key city, people familiar with the development said on Sunday.

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.

New Delhi: Amid tensions with the government, Twitter has appointed a Resident Grievance Officer, days after it designated a chief compliance officer, as it also released its first India Transparency Report to meet the new IT rules.

Monday New Delhi: Heavy rains triggered flash floods in parts of Himachal Pradesh and the Jammu region disrupting normal life on Monday even as the deaths due to lightning strikes in several states climbed to 71, including 42 in Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi: BJP MPs will introduce private members' bills on population control and uniform civil code in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, according to information from the secretariats of both Houses.

Guwahati: The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government on Monday tabled a bill in the Assam Assembly which seeks to ban cattle slaughter and sale of beef in parts of the state where Hindus, Jains and Sikhs are in a majority or near temples and Vaishnavite monastries called 'Satras'.

Tuesday New Delhi: After advancing over Delhi-NCR, the Southwest Monsoon covered the entire country on Tuesday after a delay of five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

New Delhi: The NEET postgraduate exam will be held on September 11, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday.

Mumbai: Adani Group on Tuesday said it has taken over the management of Mumbai International airport from the GVK group.

Wednesday New Delhi: Combating terrorism and extremism is the key purpose of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and it must stop terror financing, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at a key meeting of the grouping that was attended by his counterparts from Pakistan and China.

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry Wednesday said blatant violations of COVID-19 norms have been observed in several parts of the country, including hill stations, and asked states and union territories to take action against officials responsible for ensuring compliance to laid down guidelines.

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday firmly conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that the prolongation of the existing situation in eastern Ladakh was visibly impacting the bilateral ties in a 'negative manner' and rued that there was no forward movement from the Chinese side since the disengagement in Pangong lake areas in February that had created conditions for resolving the remaining issues.

Thursday New Delhi: Recording growth for the seventh month in a row, India's exports rose by 48.34 per cent to USD 32.5 billion in June on account of healthy growth in shipments of petroleum products, gems and jewellery, and chemicals, even as trade deficit stood at USD 9.37 billion, according to the official data.

New Delhi: Waning immunity, the emergence of a more transmissible coronavirus variant capable of escaping the immunity shield and lockdown relaxations can be the likely causes of a possible third wave of COVID-19, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said Thursday.

New Delhi: WhatsApp banned two million Indian accounts while it received 345 grievance reports between May 15 and June 15, the company said in its maiden monthly compliance report as mandated by the IT rules.

Friday New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and requested him to facilitate early implementation of some pending state works including the Mekedatu dam project.

New Delhi: The AAP government on Friday rejected the Delhi Police's proposal for appointing special public prosecutors to argue cases related to the riots that took place in the national capital last year.

New Delhi: Amid continued infighting in the Punjab Congress, former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday met party chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence here and in a bid to bring about a truce formula over the state unit revamp. PTI MAH MAH