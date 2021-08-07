Digest for domestic stories for week Jul 31 - Aug 6, 2021

Saturday New Delhi: India on Saturday pressed for an early disengagement of troops and weapons in Hot Springs, Gogra and other remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh during the 12th round of military talks with China that lasted for around nine hours, sources in the security establishment said. Kolkata: Days after he was dropped in the central cabinet reshuffle, former Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo said on Saturday that he has decided to quit politics and will be resigning as an MP.

New Delhi: For every single COVID-19 case reported in India, there were 30 cases that remained undetected or were missed, according to an analysis of ICMR's fourth sero-survey by independent epidemiologist Dr Chandrakant Lahariya.

Sunday Tokyo: The trailblazing P V Sindhu smashed her way into history books with a second successive Olympic medal on Sunday, while the men's hockey team raised hopes of resurrecting a glorious past by entering the semifinals for the first time in 49 years as India surpassed its performance at the 2016 Rio Games on an epoch-making day here.

New Delhi: In signs of acceleration in economic activity, India's tax collections on goods sold and services rendered returned to over Rs 1 lakh crore in July after the second wave of Covid-related restrictions caused a blip in the previous month.

New Delhi: After its vigorous revival in the first week of July that saw floods, cloudburst and landslides in several parts of the country, the Southwest Monsoon ended with a seven per cent deficit for the month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

Monday Tokyo: They seemed courage and tenacity personified as India's women hockey players stunned three-time champions Australia to enter their maiden Olympic semifinals, while debutant discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur held her own against a world-class field to give the country a lot to be proud of on day 10 of the Games here on Monday.

New Delhi: The Indian and Chinese armies on Monday described as 'constructive' the 12th round of military talks on the eastern Ladakh row during which they agreed to resolve the pending issues in an 'expeditious' manner, even as no concrete outcome was visible on the much-anticipated disengagement process in the remaining friction points.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the use of technology to deliver cooking gas subsidy, ration money and other social security schemes directly to bank accounts of beneficiaries has helped the government save Rs 1.78 lakh crore so far by plugging pilferages and weeding out fake beneficiaries.

Tuesday New Delhi: Opposition parties on Tuesday targeted Home Minister Amit Shah over the death of a nine-year-old Dalit girl following an alleged sexual assault, questioning the law and order situation in the national capital, even as the Delhi Police said strict legal action has been taken against the accused.

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recorded the highest ever pass percentage of 99.04 in the class 10 exam results declared on Tuesday, with girls outshining boys by a slender margin of 0.35 per cent.

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said that the reproductive number or R-value that indicates the speed at which COVID-19 is spreading is more than one in eight states and UTs, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which is cause of concern. Wednesday New Delhi: India's first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant, the largest and most complex warship to be built in the country, began its sea trials on Wednesday, in a major milestone ahead of its planned induction into the Indian Navy by August next year.

New Delhi: In order to enhance water security in the country and support sustainable development, India signed a USD 250 million loan agreement with the World Bank on Wednesday for the second phase of Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project to make existing dams safe and resilient across the country, a statement said.

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana Wednesday recused himself from hearing Andhra Pradesh's plea after it said 'no' to the Supreme Court's suggestion to go for mediation over dispute with Telangana which has allegedly deprived the state of its legitimate share of drinking and irrigation water from the Krishna river.

Thursday Tokyo: India's newest wrestling star Ravi Dahiya picked up an impressive silver on his Olympic debut but the country was left emotionally stirred by its lionhearted men's hockey team players who secured a bronze that washed away four decades of pain and disappointment that the sport and its followers have endured.

Lucknow/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the opposition parties of shooting 'self-goals' for political gains as he renewed his attack on them over the continued disruptions of Parliament, saying the country cannot become hostage to such 'selfish and anti-national politics'. New Delhi: In a bid to bury the ghost of retrospective taxation, the government on Thursday brought a bill in the Lok Sabha to withdraw all back tax demands on companies such as Cairn Energy and Vodafone and said it will refund about Rs 8,100 crore collected to enforce such levies.

Friday New Delhi: After nearly 15 months of face-off, the Indian and Chinese armies have completed the disengagement process and restored the pre-standoff ground position in Gogra in eastern Ladakh, in a significant forward movement towards restoration of peace and tranquillity in the region.

New Delhi: India's highest sporting honour Khel Ratna Award, which was named after former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, was on Friday rechristened in the honour of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand following the admirable performance of both men's and women's hockey teams in the Tokyo Olympics.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday expectedly kept interest rates unchanged at a record low as it chose to support economic revival despite raising its forecast for inflation. PTI MAH MAH