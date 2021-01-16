Digest for domestic stories for week Jan 9 - Jan 15, 2021

Saturday New Delhi: India will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the world's largest inoculation programme with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.

Bhandara: In a horrific tragedy, ten newborn babies died after a fire broke out at a neo-natal care ward of a state-run hospital at Bhandara in eastersn Maharashtra in the early hours of Saturday.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a ban on import of live birds in the national capital and closure of Ghazipur poultry market for the next 10 days in view of bird flu scare. Sunday Shopian (J-K): The Army Captain, who was involved in the alleged fake encounter in Shopian in July last year in which three youths were killed, had hatched a conspiracy along with two civilians with the motive for 'grabbing' a reward money of Rs 20 lakh and also fired at the victims even before his men could lay a cordon of the area, according to a police charge sheet.

New Delhi: A special unit has been created by the government in the countrywide investigation wings of the Income Tax department for focussed probe in cases of undisclosed assets held by Indians abroad and possession of black money in foreign shores, officials said.

New Delhi: The much-awaited cabinet expansion in Karnataka could take place soon, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa indicated on Sunday after he met top BJP leaders including its chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Monday New Delhi: The government on Monday placed firm orders in advanced commitments for over 6 crore doses of COVID vaccine from SII and Bharat Biotech for inoculating 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase of the vaccination drive scheduled to start from January 16, together which will cost Rs 1,300 crore.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rapped the Centre over the prolonged impasse with the protesting farmers demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws, saying it was “extremely disappointed” with the negotiation process, and also expressed its inclination to stay the implementation of the acts.

New Delhi: Hundreds of birds were reported dead in different parts of the country on Monday as the raging bird flu spread to 10 states and Union Territories, prompting several control measures and a government assurance that there are no scientific reports of the virus' transmission to humans.

Tuesday New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a stay of the implementation of the contentious three new farm laws hoping this will end the prolonged protests by the farmers and also constituted a four-member panel of agri experts to resolve the impasse between their leaders and the Centre.

New Delhi: In a major move, the Army has decided to induct women as pilots in its aviation wing and the first batch is likely to be admitted for training in July.

New Delhi: Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Tuesday hoped for an amicable resolution of the military standoff with China in Ladakh through talks based on 'mutual and equal security' even as he said India will have to be prepared to deal with a 'two-front' threat scenario due to the potent and collusive threat from China and Pakistan.

Wednesday New Delhi: In a major decision aimed at boosting the domestic aerospace industry, India on Wednesday approved a much-awaited deal worth Rs 48,000 crore to procure 83 indigenously-developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas for the Indian Air Force.

New Delhi: The Delhi government has allowed all schools outside COVID-19 containment zones here to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 in view of board exams, officials of the Directorate of Education said on Wednesday.

Bengaluru: Ending a long wait, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expanded his 17-month old cabinet on Wednesday, inducting seven ministers as he also dropped Excise Minister H Nagesh from the ministry.

Thursday New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday announced that there will be no foreign leader as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations due to the global situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chandigarh: Bhartiya Kisan Union national president Bhupinder Singh Mann on Thursday said he is recusing himself from the four-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court to resolve the deadlock between farmers and the Centre over the new agri-marketing laws.

New Delhi: The Budget session of Parliament will begin on January 29 with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of both the Houses and the Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

Friday New Delhi: The government on Friday asked protesting farmers to form an informal group to prepare a concrete proposal about their objections and suggestions on the three farm laws for further discussion at their next meeting on January 19 to end the long-running protest at various Delhi borders, but unions stuck to their main demand of a complete repeal of the three Acts.

New Delhi: India is all set to roll out the world's biggest vaccination programme on Saturday with over 3 lakh healthcare workers to be inoculated on the first day of the much-anticipated drive, which the government said is 'probably the beginning of the end' of COVID-19.

New Delhi: India's exports grew marginally to USD 27.15 billion in December while imports surged 7.56 per cent, increasing the trade deficit to USD 15.44 billion, official data showed on Friday.