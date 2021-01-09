Digest for domestic stories for week Jan 2 - Jan 8, 2021

Saturday New Delhi/Chennai: As India came closer to the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine, a dry run was held by all states and union territories on Saturday in preparation for a massive inoculation drive, with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan appealing to people not to be misguided by 'rumours' and disinformation regarding the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

New Delhi: Prominent Dalit leader of the Congress and former Union home minister Buta Singh, who served under four prime ministers in a political career spanning over five decades, died at the AIIMS here on Saturday morning. He was 86.

Kolkata: BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly Saturday suffered a 'mild' heart attack and had to undergo a quick 'primary angioplasty' to clear a blocked coronary artery, a doctor said.

Sunday Ghaziabad (UP): Twenty-four people, most of them attending a funeral, were killed and 17 others injured when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday, officials said.

New Delhi: India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

New Delhi: Digital channels of Prasar Bharati have registered more than 100 per cent growth in 2020, with Pakistan being the second highest digital audience for Doordarshan (DD) and All India Radio (AIR), the government said on Sunday.

Monday New Delhi: The seventh round of talks between the government and protesting farmers ended inconclusively on Monday as unions stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of three farm laws they find pro-corporate, while the government wanted to discuss only 'problematic' clauses or other alternatives to resolve the over one-month-long deadlock.

Hyderabad: Amid questions raised by industry experts and opposition parties on the emergency approval to its coronavirus vaccine Covaxin without publication of efficacy data, Bharat Biotech's chairman on Monday hit out at critics saying his firm had carried out '200 per cent honest clinical trials'.

New Delhi: The world's biggest inoculation drive against coronavirus is set to begin in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, a day after India's drugs regulator approved two vaccines for restricted emergency use.

Tuesday New Delhi: Several states on Tuesday sounded an alert to contain the H5N8 strain of bird flu and sent samples for testing while Kerala began culling of chickens and ducks.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the green signal to the Centre’s Rs 13,500 crore Central Vista revamp project here that includes a new Parliament building, holding there was “no infirmity” in the grant of environment clearance and permissions for change of land use.

New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was invited as the chief guest for the Republic Day parade, has cancelled his visit to India due to the serious coronavirus situation in his country.

Wednesday New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday deployed multi-disciplinary teams in bird flu-affected areas of Kerala and Haryana, while Madhya Pradesh, where crows have died due to the influenza, banned the entry of chicken consignments from southern states for 10 days as a precautionary measure.

Budaun (UP): A 50-year-old anganwadi worker was gang-raped and murdered allegedly by a priest and his two accomplices in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh, triggering an opposition's outcry and a comparison with Delhi’s 2012 Nirbhaya case.

New Delhi: The number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country has climbed to 73, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

Thursday New Delhi: India's GDP is estimated to contract by a record 7.7 per cent during 2020-21 as the COVID-19 pandemic severely hit the key manufacturing and services segments, as per government projections released on Thursday.

New Delhi: The JEE-Advanced test for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be conducted on July 3 and the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent marks in class 12 has been relaxed, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Thursday.

New Delhi: The government has cleared eight hydropower projects of 144 MW on the Indus river and its tributaries in Ladakh, the highest so far, sources in the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Thursday.

Friday New Delhi: More bird deaths were reported from some parts of the country on Friday amid cases of avian influenza, with the Haryana government planning to cull over 1.60 lakh birds in Panchkula district after samples tested positive for the disease, even as the Centre said that bird flu has been confirmed so far in six states.

New Delhi: The eighth round of talks between the government and representatives of protesting unions ended without any outcome on Friday and the next meeting is likely to take place on January 15, sources said.

New Delhi: Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the Delhi airport on Friday as many passengers arriving from the UK vociferously complained against the national capital government's belated decision to make seven-day institutional quarantine compulsory for them irrespective of their COVID-19 test results. PTI MAH MAH