Digest for domestic stories for week Jan 16 - Jan 22, 2021

Saturday New Delhi: The first COVID-19 vaccine shots in India were given on Saturday to nearly two lakh frontline healthcare and sanitary workers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the world’s largest inoculation drive against the pandemic that has caused 1,52,093 deaths and upended millions of lives in the country.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the launch of Rs 1,000-crore 'Startup India Seed Fund' to support startups and help budding entrepreneurs pursue innovative ideas.

Mumbai: Partho Dasgupta, a former CEO of TV ratings agency BARC who was arrested in the Television Rating Points (TRP) rigging case, has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital here after his sugar level shot up, officials said on Saturday.

Sunday New Delhi: A total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far, out of which only 447 adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported, the Union Health Ministry said on day two of the nationwide vaccination drive on Sunday.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed committee on the three new farm laws is scheduled to hold its first meeting on January 19 at Pusa campus here, its member Anil Ghanwat said on Sunday.

New Delhi: Staggered and shorter class hours, frequent sanitisation, and entry and exit through multiple gates are among various new ways adopted by schools in Delhi as they prepare to welcome students of classes 10 and 12 back on Monday, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced closure of educational institutes in March last year.

Monday New Delhi/Lucknow: Faced with FIRs, the fear of arrest and loud calls for a boycott for its alleged depiction of Hindu deities, the cast and crew of Amazon Prime Video’s starry political saga “Tandav” on Monday issued an unconditional apology if their fictional show had “unintentionally” hurt sentiments.

New Delhi: A day before the crucial tenth round of talks with representatives of protesting farmers on controversial new farm laws, the Centre on Monday said both sides want to resolve the long-continuing stalemate at the earliest but it was getting delayed due to involvement of people of other ideologies.

Story continues

Nandigram/Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee on Monday declared she will contest the upcoming assembly election from Nandigram, as she took her battle for West Bengal to the home turf of BJP heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, who promptly accepted the challenge and asserted he will defeat her or quit politics.

Tuesday New Delhi: India on Tuesday announced that it will send COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles from Wednesday and supplies to Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius will commence after confirmation of necessary regulatory clearances.

New Delhi: In total 6.31 lakh healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs through 11,660 sessions held till the evening of the fourth day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Of the total people vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, the government on Tuesday said 0.18 per cent were adverse events following immunisation, while 0.002 per cent had to be hospitalised which is fairly low.

Wednesday New Delhi: Yielding some ground to end the nearly two-month-long protest by thousands of farmers on the national capital borders, the government on Wednesday proposed to suspend the three contentious farm laws for 1-1.5 years and set up a joint committee to find an amicable solution in the interest of the farming community.

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at previous governments, saying the poor had to the bear the brunt of their 'wrong' policies and intentions.

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said any attempt by China to set up a hydropower station on the Brahmaputra river will act as an encroachment on the entitled rights of lower riparian states like India and Bangladesh and adversely affect the availability of water in its basin during the lean season.

Thursday New Delhi: India on Thursday delivered two million doses of Covishield vaccine to Bangladesh and one million doses to Nepal under grants assistance, while commercial supply is expected to start on Friday with shipments to Brazil and Morocco.

Pune: Five men died after a fire broke out in a five-storeyed under-construction building in the Serum Institute of India's Manjari premises in Pune on Thursday, police said.

New Delhi: The number of healthcare workers who have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs in the country till the evening of the sixth day of the nationwide immunisation drive crossed one million as per provisional reports, Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Friday New Delhi: The Congress will have an elected president by June 2021 'at any cost' in a decision taken on Friday by the party's working committee which also passed three resolutions including one demanding a JPC probe into the alleged violations of national security in the light of the purported WhatsApp chats of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

New Delhi: The government's negotiations with representatives of thousands of protesting farmers hit a roadblock on Friday as the unions squarely rejected the Centre's proposal to put three contentious laws on hold, while the Agriculture Minister blamed external 'forces' for their rigid stand and said no resolution is possible when the sanctity of agitation is lost.

New Delhi: After nearly 18 months of preliminary enquiry, the CBI has booked the UK-based Cambridge Analytica and Global Science Research for alleged illegal harvesting of data of 5.62 lakh Indian Facebook users for profiteering and manipulating elections, officials said Friday. PTI MAH MAH