Digest for domestic stories for week Jan 30 - Feb 5, 2021

Saturday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told floor leaders of various political parties that his government's offer on agri laws made to protesting farmers 'still stands' and it was a 'phone call away' for talks, days after violence broke out in parts of the national capital on Republic Day.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has temporarily suspended internet services at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders, where farmers have been protesting against the new agri laws, an official said on Saturday.

Kolkata/New Delhi: Former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee, who recently quit the Trinamool Congress, joined the BJP in the national capital on Saturday along with a few other leaders of the state's ruling party after meeting senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sunday New Delhi: A more potent version of the indigenous Tejas multi-role combat jet featuring a much powerful engine, greater load-carrying capability and next-generation electronic warfare system is expected to be rolled out next year and its first high-speed trials will start in 2023, according to Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd R Madhavan.

Baghpat (UP): The ripples of farmers' protest against the new agri laws on Delhi's borders spread further in western Uttar Pradesh with thousands of people converging for a 'mahapanchayat' on Sunday in Baghpat, the third such congregation in the region in as many days which resolved to lend support to the ongoing peasants' stir.

New Delhi: GST collections surged to an all-time high of about Rs 1.20 lakh crore in January as economic activities picked up after the withdrawal of stringent lockdown restrictions.

Monday New Delhi: The overall defence budget for 2021-22 was hiked marginally by around 1.4 percent but there was a nearly 19 percent rise in capital outlay for military modernisation even as official data showed that an additional unbudgeted Rs 20,776 crore was spent to buy military hardware in the face of the Ladakh border standoff with China.

Story continues

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed a sharp increase in expenditure on infrastructure, doubling of healthcare spending and raising the cap on foreign investment in insurance in her Budget for the next fiscal in a bid to pull the economy out of the pandemic-induced trough.

Ghaziabad/New Delhi: With parked DTC buses sealing the main entry points, multi-layer barricades and checkpoints, Ghazipur, the new focal point of the farmers' agitation, appeared Monday to be turning into a fortress.

Tuesday New Delhi: Air Marshal Manavendra Singh on Tuesday took charge as the new commander in chief of the Southern Air Command.

New Delhi: The Centre has not taken any decision on the roll-out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for the whole country, the Ministry of Home Affairs has told a parliamentary panel.

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said 56.13 per cent of those covered under the latest serological survey in the city in January have developed antibodies against coronavirus.

Wednesday New Delhi: Prominent international celebrities and activists on Wednesday joined American pop star Rihanna to extend support to the farmers' protests here and garner international attention on the protracted stir but their remarks were slammed by India as 'neither accurate nor responsible'.

New Delhi: CBI Additional Director Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch Gujarat cadre IPS, has been appointed acting chief of the agency till a decision on a new director is taken to succeed Rishi Kumar Shukla who retired on Wednesday after a two-year fixed stint. Jind (Har): In a show of strength by protesting farmers, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday addressed a massive rally and warned the government it could find it difficult to stay on in power if the new agri-marketing laws are not repealed.

Thursday New Delhi/Washington: In its first comments on the farmers' agitation, the Biden administration on Thursday said it encourages differences to be resolved through dialogue and described peaceful protests a 'hallmark' of a 'thriving democracy', prompting India to compare reactions to violence at the Red Fort with those seen after storming of the Capitol Hill.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday filed an FIR against the 'pro-Khalistan' creators of a 'toolkit', which was shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on Twitter in connection with the farmers' protest, alleging it aimed to wage a 'social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India'.

New Delhi: Over 21 per cent of the population, aged 10 years and above, showed evidence of past exposure to COVID-19 in the ICMR's latest national serosurvey, the government said on Thursday, noting that a large proportion of people are still vulnerable to the infection.

Friday New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday asserted that the government's offer to amend the new farm laws to assuage farmers' sentiments did not mean they had any flaws even as opposition parties demanded fresh legislations with one Congress MP describing the acts as 'death warrants' for farmers.

Jammu: High speed mobile internet was on Friday restored in the entire union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, exactly one and a half years after it was snapped in August 2019 when the Centre had abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept interest rates on hold for the fourth time in a row but vowed to support growth as long it is needed even as it began withdrawing some pandemic-era policies. PTI MAH MAH