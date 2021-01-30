Digest for domestic stories for week Jan 23 - Jan 29, 2021

Saturday New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA and former Delhi minister Somnath Bharti was on Saturday sentenced to two years in jail by a court here in a 2016 case related to assaulting AIIMS security staff and causing damage to hospital property.

Jammu: Days ahead of Republic Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) achieved a major success when it detected a 150-meter-long underground tunnel constructed by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists for subversive activities, a top official said.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday gave permission to protesting farmer unions to hold their tractor parades on January 26 in the national capital, farmer leaders claimed.

Sunday New Delhi: After a gap of over two-and-half months, the Indian and Chinese armies on Sunday held another round of Corps Commander-level talks with an aim to move forward on disengagement of troops from all friction points in eastern Ladakh, sources said.

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday claimed that over 300 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan to disrupt the tractor rally proposed by protesting farmers on Republic Day.

Mumbai: Groping a minor's breast without 'skin to skin contact' cannot be termed as sexual assault as defined under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Bombay High Court has said.

Monday New Delhi: Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and late singer S P Balasubramaniam have been honoured with India's second-highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan this year, while former chief ministers Tarun Gogoi and Keshubhai Patel and former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan have been awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously.

New Delhi: India's 100 top billionaires have seen their fortunes increase by Rs 12,97,822 crore since March last year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country and this amount is enough to give 13.8 crore poorest Indians a cheque for Rs 94,045 each.

New Delhi: Amid their tense standoff in eastern Ladakh, Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a clash in the high-altitude Naku La region in North Sikkim on January 20, an incident described by the Indian Army on Monday as a 'minor face-off'.

Tuesday New Delhi: Tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on Tuesday, their tractor parade to highlight their demands dissolving into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult – hoisting a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India’s tricolour.

New Delhi: The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft was the show-stopper as India displayed its military might and vibrant cultural heritage on Rajpath on the 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, with the ceremonial event this year being drastically scaled down in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi: The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft featured for the first time in India's Republic Day flypast as it carried out the 'Brahmastra' formation alone and was part of the 'Eklavya' formation with four other fighter jets.

Wednesday New Delhi: In the first high-level engagements between the Modi government and the Joe Biden administration, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while National Security Adviser Ajit Doval talked to his American counterpart Jake Sullivan on Wednesday, broadly focusing on key regional and global challenges like combating terrorism and ensuring peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

New Delhi: Farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav and Darshan Pal and social activist Medha Patkar were among the 37 people named by the Delhi police in an FIR on the violence during the tractor parade here that includes attempt to murder charge even as two farmer unions on Wednesday said they are withdrawing from the protests against the farm laws.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday declined to grant interim protection from any coercive action to Ali Abbas Zafar, Director of web series ''Tandav'', and others seeking quashing of FIRs against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Hindus and issued notices Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other states on their pleas.

Thursday New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Delhi Police Thursday issued lookout notices against farmer leaders and announced a probe into the 'conspiracy' behind the Republic Day violence, even as the Ghaziabad administration gave an ultimatum to the protesters at UP Gate to vacate the site by midnight.

New Delhi: A day before the start of the Budget session of Parliament, as many as 18 opposition parties, led by the Congress, the NCP, the Shiv Sena and the TMC, decided on Thursday to boycott the president's address to the joint sitting of both Houses in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the new farm laws.

New Delhi: India has gifted over 55 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries and several of those in its extended neighbourhood, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Friday New Delhi: Police fired tear gas and resorted to baton charge on Friday to break up a clash between farmers and a large group of men claiming to be local residents who hurled stones at each other at the Singhu border, one of the main protest sites against farm laws.

New Delhi/Jerusalem: A low-intensity improvised explosive device(IED) went off near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Delhi on Friday evening but no one was injured, police said.

New Delhi: India's economy is likely to grow by 11 per cent in the fiscal year beginning April 1 as a vaccine drive and rebound in consumer demand help it emerge from the carnage inflicted by a strict coronavirus lockdown, the Economic Survey said on Friday. PTI MAH MAH