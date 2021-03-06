Digest for domestic stories for week Feb 27 - Mar 5, 2021

Saturday New Delhi: Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday as India prepares to vaccinate people aged above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities from March 1.

New Delhi: India and Bangladesh discussed 'early completion' of the pending fencing work along the international border they share as they reiterated their commitment to address issues related to terrorism and extremism during the home secretary-level talks held on Saturday, an official statement said. New Delhi: Attorney General K K Venugopal has refused to grant sanction to initiate contempt proceedings against former Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Rajya Sabha lawmaker Ranjan Gogoi for his alleged statements against the apex judiciary.

Sunday Sriharikota: In the first dedicated mission of its commercial arm NSIL, the ISRO on Sunday successfully launched Brazil's earth observation satellite Amazonia-1 and 18 co-passengers, including five built by students, onboard a Polar rocket from the spaceport here.

New Delhi: The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities will begin from March 1 and registration on the Co-WIN2.0 portal will open at 9 am on Monday.

New Delhi: Many mobile games are 'violent, explicit and addictive', and PUBG was just one example, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said Sunday, announcing a government plan to set up a center of excellence in gaming and other related areas to promote Indian cultural ethos.

Monday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took the COVID-19 vaccine and was the first to get the jab leading India's inoculation drive in its second phase in which the coverage has been expanded to include everyone above 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities.

New Delhi: GST collections crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for the fifth month in a row in February, rising 7 per cent annually to over Rs 1.13 lakh crore, indicating economic recovery, the finance ministry said on Monday.

Story continues

New Delhi: 'Are you willing to marry her,” was the question posed to a public servant who is accused of repeatedly raping a girl but when the Supreme Court on Monday was told that he is already married he was asked to seek regular bail from the concerned court.

Tuesday New Delhi: India's first auction of telecom spectrum in five years ended on Tuesday with Rs 77,814.80 crore of airwaves being acquired, mostly by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio which picked up spectrum for Rs 57,122.65 crore.

Ahmedabad: The BJP won all 31 district panchayats, 70 out of 81 municipalities and was far ahead of main rival Congress in 231 taluka panchayats as counting for the second phase of local body polls in Gujarat was underway New Delhi: The presiding officers of both houses of Parliament have set the ball rolling for the merger of Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV into a single entity, SANSAD TV, which will soon move to seek requisite government license.

Wednesday Mumbai/New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday raided the homes and offices of Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as well as his partners who launched the now shuttered production house Phantom Films, officials said.

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday permitted round-the-clock COVID-19 vaccination as part of efforts to speed-up the immunisation drive which received a fresh boost with the makers of the indigenous Covaxin announcing that it has shown an interim efficacy of 81 percent in Phase 3 clinical trials.

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) on Wednesday swept the municipal bypolls in Delhi winning four of the five seats while the Congress bagged one and the BJP drew a blank, prompting AAP chief and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to assert that the victory is an indication of the expected outcome of the MCD elections next year.

Thursday New Delhi: Bengaluru was adjudged the most liveable among 111 cities in India in the government's 'Ease of Living Index' on Thursday, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodra, Indore and Greater Mumbai.

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has detected financial irregularities of over Rs 650 crore after it raided two film production companies, two talent management companies and a leading actress, the Central Board of Direct Taxes claimed on Thursday but did not take any names.

Thiruvalla/Kochi: 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, who recently joined the BJP, will be its chief ministerial candidate for the Kerala assembly elections on April 6, senior leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan said on Thursday.

Friday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which is aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing and exports, is expected to increase the country's production by USD 520 billion in the next five years.

Aizawl: A total of 16 people of Myanmar have crossed the Indian border and took refuge in Mizoram since the neighbouring countrys military ousted the elected government in February, and 11 of them have claimed that they were police personnel, a senior official said on Friday. New Delhi: The government on Friday set up a 259-member high-level national committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to commemorate 75 years of India's independence. PTI MAH MAH