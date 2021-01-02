Digest for domestic stories for week Dec 26 - Jan 1, 2021

Saturday Jaipur: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday announced a split from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the Centre's new farm laws.

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020' which provides for up to 10 years in jail for conversion 'through marriage or by any other fraudulent means' got the state cabinet's approval on Saturday, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

New Delhi: The protesting farmer unions on Saturday decided to resume their dialogue with the Centre, and proposed December 29 for the next round of talks to end the deadlock over the three newly enacted farm laws, but made it clear that the modalities for its repeal and guarantee for MSP should be part of the agenda.

Sunday New Delhi: India registered the lowest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases in nearly six months at 18,732, while it is set to hold a two-day dry run from Monday in four states for its proposed ambitious vaccination drive likely to be kicked off in January.

Bhopal: The winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, which was scheduled to begin on December 28, has been postponed in view of the 'COVID-19 situation', an official said on Sunday, hours after protem speaker disclosed that 61 employees and officials of the Assembly secretariat and five MLAs have tested coronavirus positive.

Chandigarh: ‎Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's appeal to protesting farmers to not damage telecom infrastructure seems to have failed to deter new attacks, with more than 176 signal transmitting sites being vandalised in the last 24 hours, sources said on Sunday.

Monday Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said that 1,561 mobile towers have been 'impacted' in the state during the farmers' stir against the agri laws and directed the police to take strict action against vandalisation and disruption of telecom services.

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday invited 40 protesting farmer unions for the next round of talks on December 30 on all relevant issues to find a 'logical solution' with 'open mind' to the prolonged impasse over the three new agri laws.

New Delhi: Inaugurating India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government unlike its predecessors has taken growing urbanisation as an opportunity and asserted that metro train services will be extended to 25 cities by 2025 from the current 18.

Tuesday New Delhi: India on Tuesday reported at least six cases of the new coronavirus strain detected in the UK, prompting the government to direct genome sequencing of samples from all passengers who arrived in India from December 9 to 22 and tested positive for COVID-19 or were symptomatic as it ramped up the surveillance and containment strategy.

Chennai: Making a U-turn, superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced he will not enter politics in view of his frail health, putting an end to his long-nurtured plans and describing his recent hospitalisation as a God's warning. New Delhi: Samples of all international passengers who arrived in India from December 9 to 22 and tested positive for COVID-19 will be subjected to genome sequencing as part of the Centre's strategy to detect the mutated coronavirus strain that has emerged in the United Kingdom recently.

Wednesday New Delhi: The government and farm unions reached some common ground on Wednesday to resolve protesting farmers' concerns over rise in power tariff and penalties for stubble burning, but the two sides remained deadlocked over the main contentious issues of the repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP.

New Delhi: Fourteen more people were found infected with the UK strain of the coronavirus on Wednesday in the country, with West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh reporting such cases for the first time, taking the total tally to 20 in two days.

New Delhi: The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till January 31, aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

Thursday New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 physically from May 4 to June 10 next year, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Thursday.

New Delhi: Seven persons who recently arrived in Delhi from the UK and tested positive for COVID-19, have been found infected with the new strain of the coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

New Delhi: Colonel (retd) Narendra Kumar, a legendary mountaineer who had spotted Pakistani activities around the Siachen glacier in 1984 that helped India secure it subsequently, died on Thursday at the Army’s Research and Referral hospital.

Friday Bengaluru/ Guwahati: Corridors rang out with the chatter of students meeting up with their friends and teachers after long, anxious months on Friday as schools in Kerala, Karnataka and Assam reopened with strict COVID-19 regulations, including masks, thermal screening, hand hygiene and social distancing.

New Delhi: A total of 29 people have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Light House Projects being executed with modern technologies in six states will show a new direction to the housing construction sector in the country and further strengthen cooperative federalism.