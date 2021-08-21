Digest for domestic stories for week Aug 14 - Aug 20, 2021

Saturday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that August 14 will now be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people, and said the pain of partition can never be forgotten.

Panaji: The Navy said it has cancelled its plan to hoist the national flag at Sao Jacinto island in South Goa on the Independence Day after local residents objected to it, following which state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant requested the naval authorities to go ahead with the scheduled programme of unfurling the tricolour there, and also warned the islanders that 'anti-India activities' would be dealt with an 'iron fist'.

New Delhi: Twitter Saturday restored the account of Rahul Gandhi, alongside those of the Congress and its other leaders, amid ongoing friction between the social media platform and the party over its members sharing pictures of the family of an alleged rape victim.

Sunday New Delhi: Observing that the law-making process in the country is in a 'sorry state of affairs', Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Sunday rued the lack of debates in Parliament, saying this led to absence of clarity and a 'lot of gaps and ambiguity' in the legislations.

New Delhi: Outlining the roadmap for a new and assertive India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced a slew of development programmes, including a landmark Rs. 100 lakh crore 'Gatishakti' initiative to boost infrastructure and employment opportunities.

New Delhi: India is gearing up to evacuate hundreds of its officials and citizens from Kabul after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan, setting the stage for the Taliban to recapture power in the country two decades after a US-led military invasion ousted it in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

Monday New Delhi: India on Monday said it will take all steps to ensure the safety and security of its nationals and facilitate repatriation of Sikhs and Hindus who wish to leave Afghanistan as the Taliban takeover triggered fear and uncertainty and forced suspension of commercial flights after the Kabul airport authorities declared the Afghan airspace as 'uncontrolled'.

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday asserted it had “nothing to hide' in the Pegasus snooping allegations and that a panel of experts will be set up to examine all issues raised even as the Supreme Court said the 'reluctant' government cannot be compelled to file a detailed affidavit on pleas asking whether the spyware was used to snoop on certain citizens.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday remained non-committal on cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel, saying payments in lieu of past subsidised fuel pose limitations.

Tuesday New Delhi: Two days after Kabul fell to the Taliban, India on Tuesday completed the evacuation of all its diplomats and other staff members from the Afghan capital under a 'difficult and complicated' exercise, effectively closing its mission for the second time since 1996 when the militant group captured power.

New Delhi: To boost exports, the government on Tuesday announced rates of tax refunds under the export promotion scheme RoDTEP for 8,555 products, such as marine goods, yarn, dairy items.

Mumbai: Eight months after barring the country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank from selling new credit cards, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted the ban, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Wednesday New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday officially announced that its collegium has recommended to the Centre nine names, including three women high court judges, for appointing them as judges of the apex court, hours after Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana publicly said he is 'very upset' over some media reports on its deliberations on their selection.

New Delhi: More than seven years after businesswoman Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel here, a Delhi court on Wednesday cleared her husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor of all charges in the case.

New Delhi: In a major step towards gender equality, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed eligible women to take the examination for admission to National Defence Academy (NDA) scheduled to be held on September 5.

Thursday Srinagar: Terrorists Thursday shot dead an Apni Party leader in Kulgam, the third fatal attack on mainstream politicians in Jammu and Kashmir in two weeks, even as police said they have no record of latest victim Ghulam Hassan Lone's political affiliation.

New Delhi: The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 57.16 crore, including over 48 lakh doses given on Thursday, according to the Union health ministry.

New Delhi: A round-the-clock special cell set up by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) following the Taliban takeover of Kabul has been focusing on keeping track of stranded Indians in Afghanistan, ascertaining assistance being sought and advising further course of action.

Friday New Delhi: Indigenously developed Zydus Cadila Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D has received approval for Emergency Use Authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India and it will be administered to people 12 years and above, the Department of Biotechnology said on Friday.

New Delhi: It is time to rise above political compulsions to realise the 'ultimate goal' of winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Sonia Gandhi told top Opposition leaders on Friday as she pitched for a broad unity of the anti-BJP forces.

Srinagar: Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants -- part of a hit squad of the outfit and responsible for civilian killings -- were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, police said. PTI MAH MAH