Digest for domestic stories for week Aug 29 - Sept 4, 2020

Saturday New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries on Saturday announced acquisition of Future Group for Rs 24,713 crore to bolster its fast growing retail business.

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains will be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will be permitted from September 21.

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally raced past 34 lakh with a single-day spike of 76,472 cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 26,48,998, pushing the recovery rate to 76.47 per cent on Saturday, according to the Union health ministry.

Sunday New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 35 lakh, just a week after it crossed the 30-lakh mark, with a record single-day spike of 78,761 cases, while recoveries surged to 27,13,933 on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

New Delhi: India is all set to launch the bidding process by next month for a Rs 55,000-crore mega project to build six conventional submarines for the Indian Navy to narrow the gap with China's growing naval prowess, government sources said on Sunday.

Chennai: India and Russia were on Sunday declared joint winners of the 2020 Online Chess Olympiad after the final was marred by internet disconnection and server malfunction.

Monday New Delhi: Former president Pranab Mukherjee, statesman, scholar and one of India’s most respected leaders across the political spectrum, died on Monday evening following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84.

New Delhi: In a fresh confrontation in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese army carried out 'provocative military movements' to 'unilaterally' change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong lake but the attempt was thwarted by Indian troops, the Army said here on Monday.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday imposed a “nominal fine” of Re 1 on activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan after he was convicted of criminal contempt for his two tweets against the judiciary, observing it was “showing magnanimity” instead of handing out any severe punishment.

Tuesday Allahabad: Dr Kafeel Khan was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday quashed his detention under the National Security Act and ordered his immediate release, saying his speech at the AMU didn't promote hatred or violence and gave a call for national integrity.

New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges began on Tuesday amid stringent precautions and social distancing measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic even as the chorus continued to grow for postponement of the crucial exam which has already been deferred twice.

New Delhi: In a breather to telecom service providers struggling to pay rupees 93,520 crores of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) related dues, the Supreme Court on Tuesday gave them a 10 years period to clear their outstanding amount to the government.

Wednesday New Delhi: Amid a raging row over Facebook's alleged political 'bias', a Parliamentary panel on Wednesday questioned the company's India head Ajit Mohan for over two hours, with both BJP and Congress members of the panel accusing the social media giant of colluding and influencing opinion, a charge denied by the firm.

New Delhi: There will be no Question Hour, a curtailed Zero Hour and no private members' bills during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats have decided, prompting opposition leaders to accuse the government of trying to 'murder the democracy' in the name of the COVID-19 pandemic and reducing 'Parliament to a notice board'.

New Delhi: India on Wednesday banned 118 more mobile apps with Chinese links, including popular game PUBG, citing data privacy concerns and a threat to national security.

Thursday New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally raced past 38 lakh on Thursday with the sharpest single-day spike of 83,883 fresh cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 29,70,492, pushing the recovery rate to over 77 per cent, Union health ministry data showed.

New Delhi: Under pressure from opposition parties for alleged political bias and handling of hate speech content, Facebook on Thursday said it has banned BJP Telangana MLA T Raja Singh from its platform and Instagram for violating its policy on content promoting violence and hate, even as the ligislator from Telangana claimed that he had no account with the social networking site for over a year.

