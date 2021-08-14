Digest for domestic stories for week Aug 7 - Aug 13, 2021

Saturday New Delhi: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 50.62 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

New Delhi: Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine has been given Emergency Use approval in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

Tokyo: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country.

Sunday New Delhi: India's first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant on Sunday successfully completed a five-day maiden sea voyage as the performance of the key systems of the 40,000-tonne warship was found to be satisfactory, officials said.

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Sunday carried out multiple raids against Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) linked members across Jammu and Kashmir, over two years after the religious group was banned by the Centre under anti-terror laws, officials said.

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi break his 'silence' on the alleged rape and murder of the nine-year-old Dalit girl in Delhi and provide speedy justice to her family.

Monday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday transferred about Rs 19,500 crore to over 9.75 crore beneficiary farmers under the flagship scheme PM-KISAN and said the government is taking several steps to double the income of the farming community.

New Delhi: Monsoon extremes are likely to increase over India and South Asia, while the frequency of short intense rainy days are expected to rise, an IPCC report on climate change said on Monday. New Delhi: Parliament on Monday cleared a bill to burry the ghost of retrospective taxation which had created 'discontent' among foreign investors even as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured the Rajya Sabha that the legislation does not dilute the sovereign right of India to levy taxes.

Tuesday New Delhi: In an unprecedented order to check criminalisation of politics, the Supreme Court on Tuesday held nine political parties including the ruling BJP and JD (U) in Bihar guilty of contempt and fined eight of them for violating its February, 2020 order on publication of criminal antecedents of their candidates for the assembly polls.

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it was unfortunate that people had to wait decades for basics like hospitals, roads and electricity, indirectly targeting the previous governments as he launched the second phase of the Ujjwala cooking gas scheme.

New Delhi: Taking exception over “parallel proceedings and debates' on social media by some petitioners who have sought independent probe into the alleged Pegasus snooping issue, the Supreme Court Tuesday said there must be some discipline and they must have “some faith in the system”.

Wednesday Shimla: Ten people were killed, 13 rescued and several others feared buried under debris after a landslide trapped a bus and other vehicles in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, officials said.

New Delhi: The tumultuous Monsoon session of Parliament was on Wednesday curtailed by two days even as an anguished Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu broke down over the huge ruckus in the House equating the act of some opposition MPs to 'sacrilege in temple of democracy' and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla saying he was 'extremely hurt' by continuous disruptions.

New Delhi: A Delhi court Wednesday granted bail to former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay who was arrested in connection with the communal slogans allegedly raised during a protest at the Jantar Mantar here.

Thursday New Delhi: Senior officials of India and three other member nations of the Quad on Thursday held extensive talks on further advancing practical cooperation in areas of infrastructure, maritime security, counter-terrorism and cybersecurity to achieve the goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

New Delhi: The government on Thursday alleged that opposition leaders had threatened Union ministers of 'more damage' if they dare to get more bills passed after Parliament's approval of the OBC bill and demanded an apology for their 'disruptive behaviour' in the Rajya Sabha as the two sides trade charges over the abrupt end of the tumultuous Monsoon session.

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it does not have any immediate plan to shut down its embassy in Kabul and pressed for a comprehensive ceasefire to end the violent conflict in Afghanistan, noting that it is in touch with all the key stakeholders and regional players over the situation there.

Friday New Delhi: Twitter has transferred to the US its India head Manish Maheshwari, against whom an FIR was registered in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a probe related to a video of an alleged hate crime.

Shimla: Three more bodies were recovered from the site of the landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, taking the death toll to 17, while two people were injured on Friday after stones falling down a mountainside hit their bus near the area, a senior official said.

New Delhi: A Delhi court has denied bail to three persons arrested in connection with the communal slogans allegedly raised during a protest at the Jantar Mantar here, saying one of them can be seen making “scathing” and “undemocratic” remarks. PTI MAH MAH